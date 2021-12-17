'National Geographic Al Arabiya' exhibition opens at Manarat Al Saadiyat

National Geographic Al Arabiya magazine's first photography exhibition has opened, in the presence of Noura Al Kaabi, the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth.

The exhibition, which marks the magazine's 11th anniversary, features the work of the local and regional photographers who have contributed to the publication for more than a decade. Presented by luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet, in partnership with Manarat Al Saadiyat, the exhibition runs until December 21.

Winners of the magazine's Young Photographer of the Year competition were also awarded and their works put on show. Salim Sabah Al Wahaibi from Oman won first place, Mohammed Shurrab from Palestine placed second and Abdulaziz Al Neyadi from the UAE was third.

Scroll through the images below to see the winners of the Young Photographers of the Year award:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 In first place is Oman's Salim Sabah Al Wahaibi. All photos: National Geographic Al Arabiya Magazine

“This is an unmissable and important showcase for all photography enthusiasts,” says Alsaad Almenhaly, National Geographic Al Arabiya's editor-in-chief. “By providing the young photographers with a dedicated space to showcase their work alongside the region’s biggest talent, we are demonstrating our commitment to shape the future generation of photographers who will continue the legacy of capturing the continued evolution of the natural world around us."

The exhibition also includes daily workshops and discussions run by industry experts for aspiring and professional photography enthusiasts.

The exhibition runs at Manarat Al Saadiyat from December 17 to 21