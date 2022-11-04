Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha, opens ahead of World Cup Qatar 2022

Doha’s newest hotel has opened its doors just in time for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha, is designed for guests seeking a luxury escape, great dining options and the Middle East's first Espa Life spa.

Located 20 minutes from Hamad International Airport, in Lusail, the Hilton-owned hotel has three swimming pools, a surf club and its very own water park, complete with slides, rides and a water adventure trail.

One of Dubai’s most popular restaurants, SushiSamba, is now open at the hotel and the popular Peruvian-Brazilian-Japanese eatery also sports the brand’s first beach club, with a boho design inspired by nature.

With 429 rooms, suites and apartments, the beachfront property has its own 200-metre stretch of private shoreline in Lusail’s Entertainment City. Travellers can expect Waldorf Astoria's renowned service, including a personal concierge for every guest.

Entirely family-friendly, there's a children’s swimming pool and another pool for families. Kunuz Kids and Teens Club offers supervised entertainment, experiences and activities for younger travellers, while grown ups can soak in the adults-only pool, or unwind at Espa Life. The wellness retreat offers a range of treatments, holistic therapies, hydrothermal facilities, advanced fitness and nutrition programmes, and grooming facilities.

SushiSamba Doha in the Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha is home to the popular brand's first beach club. Photo: Hilton

While the hotel is already fully booked for the duration of the World Cup, its restaurants and entertainment options are open to both in-house guests and visitors. In addition to celebrity favourite SuishiSamba, there’s also hip New York-born Italian restaurant Scarpetta, which serves up tailor-made food experiences in a sophisticated setting.

ByWater is a contemporary brasserie concept inspired by the historical French Quarter in New Orleans; and there's also poolside eatery Prai. The wellness-focused Wyld Erth serves organic, wholesome options, while those seeking exclusivity can head to The Highmore, inspired by London’s members-only clubs.

Peacock Alley — the renowned meeting spot found in all Waldorf Astoria hotels around the world — is also worth a visit with views over the Arabian Gulf and a wonderful afternoon tea service.

Extending over 38 square kilometres, Lusail is known as Qatar’s Entertainment City and incorporates the Qetaifan Islands. It's filled with greenery, parks, event spaces, a marina and a promenade, and is also where visitors will find Lusail Stadium, where the World Cup final will take place on December 18.