Waldorf Astoria makes its debut in Kuwait with a 200-room luxury hotel

One of New York’s most historic hotel brands has made its debut in Kuwait.

The much-anticipated Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is now welcoming guests for overnight stays.

Directly connected to The Avenues, one of the city’s biggest shopping malls, the five-star hotel is a haven of luxury with marble accents, a sculptural central staircase and artwork inspired by the legacy of Kuwait.

The hotel is set to become “one of Kuwait’s most prestigious landmarks”, said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president of Hilton for Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

There are 200 contemporary rooms and suites, all offering views of the city skyline and designed in an opulent champagne, gold and silver colour scheme.

Guests can expect the premium services that Waldorf Astoria is renowned for, especially since everyone checking in to the hotel will be offered the brand's personal concierge service.

Children can also enjoy a dedicated Waldorf Astoria Kids' Club, which provides plenty of spaces to play in and a variety of daily activities.

A new entry for Kuwait's culinary scene

Ava at Waldorf Astoria Kuwait serves cuisines from across the French Riviera, the south of Italy and the Greek islands. Photo: Hilton

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait will also make its mark on the city's competitive culinary scene with all-day dining restaurant Ava, which offers the best cuisine from across the French Riviera, the south of Italy and the Greek islands.

Japanese robatayaki is on the menu at the hotly anticipated Roka, a new restaurant from famed chef Rainer Becker, which will open in autumn.

Oxio Pool and Lounge has light bites and refreshments during the day, and entirely transforms once the sun goes down into Kubbar Poolside Restaurant. Named after Kuwait’s Kobar Island, the venue is set to be one of the city's most coveted nightspots, serving elevated Levant cuisine against a green backdrop.

Inspired by Waldorf Astoria New York

Afternoon tea and other delights are on the menu at the Parisian-inspired Peacock Alley — a tribute to the gathering spot in the original Waldorf Astoria Hotel, which opened on New York’s Fifth Avenue in 1897.

Other nods to the original Waldorf Astoria hotel exist, including a signature grand clock, adapted to reflect Kuwait’s cultural heritage and inspired by the grand clock in the Manhattan hotel that was a meeting spot for generations of New Yorkers.

The sprawling Waldorf Spa will be the place to relax when it opens in October. Spanning more than 1,200 square metres with two vitality pools, several treatment rooms and three hammam rooms, it also has separate facilities for men and women, including private consultation rooms.

“We are very excited to be expanding our portfolio in Kuwait to include the iconic Waldorf Astoria, which brings an elevated luxury guest experience to the country,” said Sleiffer.

Rates start from Dh2,900, including taxes, in a premier room; www.hilton.com

