Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets from December 2

The Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, a venue for the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup football tournament. AFP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Nov 03, 2022
Rules around entry for fans to the Fifa World Cup of football in Qatar were changed on Thursday.

World Cup fans without tickets will be allowed to enter Qatar from December 2, the country has announced.

Previously, fans without tickets to the World Cup would not be able to enter Qatar.

The new rules mean fans without tickets can enjoy all the football fever of the knockout stages.

A tweet from Road to 2022 confirmed the rule change.

All tickets holders still need to apply for a Hayya Card.

And until December 23, international fans passing through the Abu Samra border crossing must have a vehicle entry permit.

Fans driving across the border will have to pay a charge.

The charge does not apply to citizens, residents and GCC nationals who have a Qatari ID card driving a vehicle with Qatari number plates.

Updated: November 03, 2022, 10:52 PM
