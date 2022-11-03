Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets from December 2

Rules around entry for fans to the Fifa World Cup of football in Qatar were changed on Thursday.

World Cup fans without tickets will be allowed to enter Qatar from December 2, the country has announced.

Previously, fans without tickets to the World Cup would not be able to enter Qatar.

The new rules mean fans without tickets can enjoy all the football fever of the knockout stages.

A tweet from Road to 2022 confirmed the rule change.

We are delighted to announce that fans without tickets can enter the State of Qatar after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group Stage - starting from 2 Dec 2022 - to enjoy the unique atmosphere here with teams and fans in the country. pic.twitter.com/cIoNdO767T — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) November 3, 2022

All tickets holders still need to apply for a Hayya Card.

And until December 23, international fans passing through the Abu Samra border crossing must have a vehicle entry permit.

Fans driving across the border will have to pay a charge.

The charge does not apply to citizens, residents and GCC nationals who have a Qatari ID card driving a vehicle with Qatari number plates.