Tempo: Hilton to debut newest hotel brand in New York’s Times Square

A new property is set to open doors in New York's Times Square in 2023, as Hilton’s newest brand debuts in the Big Apple.

Tempo by Hilton Times Square will be the first under the new Tempo by Hilton flag, adding 661 rooms in one of the city's busiest districts.

The property is opening as part of TSX Broadway, a $2.5 billion, 46-storey tower going up adjacent to Times Square's famed red bleachers.

All rooms in the mid-priced property come with floor-to-ceiling windows facing Times Square, so guests can watch the bustle, entertainment and bright lights from the comfort of their rooms.

“We’re delighted to introduce Tempo by Hilton to the world from the heart of Manhattan,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer for Hilton.

Guests checking in will enjoy direct access to TSX Broadway's stage, the only permanent outdoor stage in Times Square. This interior theatre opens out of the building’s huge sign, where performances will take place 10 metres above the city's streets.

The 36-floor lifestyle hotel puts a focus on wellness and sustainability with signature Power Up and Power Down zones, encouraging guests to get energised for the day ahead, or wind down and relax for the evening.

Select wellness rooms feature Peloton bikes and workout products from Therabody. There's also what Hilton is calling a "hydration station" — most likely a juice bar — and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

The hotel is also fully equipped for those working on the move. Each room features a Get Ready Zone, designed for easy remote working, and the 11th floor has an open sky lobby that's home to co-working spaces and an outdoor terrace with city views.

Premium culinary offerings include a casual breakfast cafe, the brand's signature coffee bar experience and a Fuel Bar offering a variety of spirit and spirit-free mixed drinks.

Tempo by Hilton to follow in Boston, Seattle and more

Hilton's Tempo Boston Fenway will open in 2023, steps from Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. Photo: Hilton

First announced in early 2020, Tempo by Hilton is the hotel group's 18th brand. It's described as a stylish, approachable and contemporary lifestyle brand.

“As our newest brand, Tempo by Hilton is designed to create an elevated and innovative stay, with thoughtfully appointed rooms that offer comfort and functionality plus an emphasis on well-being,” said Schuyler. "Tempo by Hilton Times Square will set the stage for a new standard of hospitality in Times Square, for today’s discerning traveller."

Tempo by Hilton hotels are also earmarked to open in Boston, Texas, Seattle, Kentucky and Milwaukee.

