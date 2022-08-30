Four-star Delta Hotels by Marriott is coming to Green Community in Dubai

One of the most popular residential communities in Dubai is gearing up to welcome a new neighbour.

The four-star Delta Hotels by Marriott Green Community Dubai is opening for stays from October.

Located in the district of Dubai Investment Park, the new property will offer 248 rooms, including executive and junior suites.

Decor at the hotel is simple but sophisticated with rooms having a neutral palette and bright accent colours. All accommodation options have flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi and views of the surrounding greenery.

Maisan restaurant at Delta Hotels by Marriott Green Community Dubai. Photo: Marriott

An outdoor swimming pool offering community views and a swim-up pool bar are also in the works.

The hotel will have a tranquil spa where guests can escape the hustle of the city. Located on the first floor, it will offer a wide range of treatments.

Those looking to work up a sweat will be able to enjoy the hotel's state-of-the-art fitness centre.

A 24-hour pantry will offer snacks and drinks and will be complimentary for premium members of Marriott's loyalty programme. Photo: Marriott

All-day dining will be available at Masian Restaurant, which will serve an international menu. Next door, The Hub Delta Bar is set to become a neighbourhood favourite, with an evening menu and speciality beverages.

A 24-hour, fully stocked, grab and go pantry is available for guests who want a quick breakfast, a drink or snack before bedtime. Hotel guests who are premium members of Marriott's loyalty programme will also be able to access it for free.

Geared towards both business and leisure travellers, the hotel offers meeting rooms and a huge event space designed for corporate functions and other events. It's location close to both Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebal Ali Port makes it a convenient choice.

It's Marriott's second Delta hotel in the UAE following Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai.

Guests checking in can do so knowing they are in safe hands as the hotel is under the watch of veteran hotelier Raja Zeidan, who is also general manager at The St Regis Downtown Dubai.

