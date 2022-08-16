Hotels around the world that accept cryptocurrency: from Soneva Fushi to Five Zurich

Soneva has become the latest hospitality company to accept cryptocurrency at its resorts in Thailand and the Maldives.

Guests can now use Bitcoin and Ethereum to pay for their experiences at Soneva Kiri in Thailand and Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and the Soneva in Aqua yacht in the Maldives. Both currencies can also be used for Soneva Villa Ownership, the first scheme to offer real estate to foreign buyers in the Maldives.

"At Soneva, we have always endeavoured to be a pioneer in the hospitality industry, hence accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method is another example of enabling our international guests to easily make payments from anywhere in the world," says Bruce Bromley, chief financial officer and deputy chief executive of Soneva.

Soneva has joined forces with licensed payments solutions provider TripleA to offer instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rates, real-time conversions and no chargebacks. Used in conjunction with Pomelo Pay, a single frictionless payment platform, it facilitates cryptocurrency transactions using secure QR code and payment link technology.

Cryptocurrency transactions are becoming increasingly popular among travellers, with the global crypto market projected to reach $4.94 billion by 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. Hotel companies around the world are responding accordingly.

Here are some other properties that accept digital currencies.

Sri Panwa Phuket

Sri Panwa in Phuket has been accepting cryptocurrency since September. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and USDC are all welcomed at the resort, as well as at sister properties Baba Beach Club Hua Hin and Baba Beach Club Natai. Perched on Cape Panwa and offering views across the Andaman Sea and the south-eastern tip of Phuket, Sri Panwa offers 52 one to five-bedroom pool villas set amid lush tropical vegetation.

Go luxury, go crypto! Beginning September 15,Sri panwa will start accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.Recognised coins will be Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and USDC.With this move, we hope to increase our flexibility and security, offering our guests additional peace of mind pic.twitter.com/VEjBr0Ds8D — Sri panwa (@Sripanwa) September 9, 2021

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, with headquarters in Hong Kong, was the first hotel group to begin accepting cryptocurrency for stays at its boutique properties around the world. In partnership with global crypto-payment gateway Coindirect in London, the hotel group accepts 42 virtual currencies at its hotels in Phuket, Bali, the Himalayas, Mongolia, Niseko, Amsterdam, Madrid, Lisbon and Rome.

”Personalised experiences are at the core of our DNA; allowing this flexibility in payments combined with security and peace of mind for our guests is the next step in personalised and bespoke services. We are proud to lead the industry and enhance ourselves in the digital world with this exciting new crypto payment method available at all of our unique and distinct hotels and resorts across the globe,” says Gordon Oldham, founder, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

Five Zurich

Dubai’s Five Hotels and Resorts began accepting crypto when it launched its first international property in Zurich on June 30. The move is a reflection of the fact 78 per cent of the hotel company’s guests are under the age of 35, a demographic that is far more likely to own digital currencies. Guests can use Bitcoin and Ethereum while enjoying the property’s 42 rooms and 45 suites, seven restaurants, rooftop club, swimming pool and spa.

The Manor Hotel by JA, Dubai

The Manor by JA in Dubai processes BNB, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Manor Hotel by JA in Dubai’s Al Furjan community accepts crypto payments powered by Binance, which runs the largest global cryptocurrency exchange. BNB, Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as numerous other digital currencies, can be processed by the four-star property, which has 228 guest rooms, three meeting rooms, a spa, gym and rooftop pool.

The Chedi Andermatt

The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland has tied with crypto service providers Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse. Photo: Sven Piek

Guests at the Chedi Andermatt can use cryptocurrency to pay for their stay in the Swiss Alps. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are accepted by the luxury hotel, which has tied with crypto service providers Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse to enable transactions. Touted as one of the best hotels in Europe, The Chedi Andermatt offers 123 rooms and suites 1,447 metres above sea level, as well as five restaurants and bars, a health club and spa.