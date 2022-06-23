Khor Fakkan to get a new five-star resort and water park

The UAE's east coast is getting another luxury resort. To be operated by Marriott International under its Autograph Collection of properties, the hotel is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and is set in a 38,000 square metre development, which will also include a water park as well as 200 residential units.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, also known as Shurooq, said the 75-room luxury property will include 62 single rooms, five double rooms, and eight luxury suites "offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and offers unparalleled luxury for visitors to the tranquil eastern enclave". The resort will also be equipped with several pools, restaurants and a ballroom.

Hotels under Marriott's Autograph Collection are usually upscale properties, each with its own distinct character. As of January this year, there are 30 properties in the collection around the world.

Shurooq's latest project is a 38,000-square-metre development with a luxury resort as the centrepiece. Photo: Shurooq

Residents within the development will also be serviced by retail stores and restaurants, the developer said. Off-plan sales will commence with the announcement of a detailed overview of the project in the third quarter of this year.

The announcement of the new resort comes after Shurooq unveiled its nature-inspired Lux* Al Jabal Resort in Khor Fakkan in November. Located on the slopes of the Soueifa mountain and overlooking a beach, the nature-surrounded resort by The Lux Collective, a Singaporean hotel company that’s behind swanky resorts in the Maldives and Mauritius, is scheduled to open in 2023.

The hotel will have a big eco-conscious focus. Each of the 45 cube-shaped rooms are being constructed from a special type of Finnish pine that comes from the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, a global initiative that promotes the responsible sourcing of wood.

The Lux Collective is also developing Lux* Al Bridi resort in Al Dhaid inside the Sharjah Safari project. Set in what could be the largest safari park outside of Africa, the property will have 35 private tented retreats, each with endless views over the desert setting that will soon be home to more than 50,000 animals.

Lux* Al Bridi resort in Al Dhaid is also set to open in 2023.

In December, Shurooq announced the expansion of Khor Fakkan Beach, taking it from its present 1.5-kilometre stretch to 2.5km. A number of new restaurants and cafes, a fully equipped gym and a fountain are some of the attractions to be added to the beach, with the expansion scheduled to be completed later this year.

