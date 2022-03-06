Sharjah's Shurooq appoints Ahmed Al Qaseer as acting chief executive

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has appointed Ahmed Al Qaseer as its acting chief executive, it said in a statement on Sunday.

In his new role, Mr Al Qaseer, who was key in establishing Shurooq in 2009, will continue the authority's continuing efforts to develop world-class projects and drive national and foreign investments in the emirate, the authority said.

He will also oversee the management and operational execution of all multi-sectoral projects under Shurooq’s portfolio, including tourist and heritage destinations across the emirate.

Mr Al Qaseer "made formidable contributions in fulfilling the goals of Shurooq’s plans and projects. He has facilitated the growth of businesses across sectors, in addition to strengthening Sharjah’s status as a key investment, tourist and trade destination in the region", Shurooq said.

Mr Al Qaseer joined Al Qasba Development Office in 2006 as business development manager and was promoted to director of business development in 2008. He was part of the team that transformed Al Qasba into a popular leisure and tourism destination, the statement said.

As director of Shurooq's property management in 2010, Mr Al Qaseer was responsible for managing Shurooq’s properties as well as its operations, sales and leasing.

The following year, he was promoted to chief operating officer and was responsible for the operational execution of its portfolio of projects and destinations.

Shurooq is involved in tourism, environment, transport and project management, and aims to invest in health care, education, robotics, fish farming and vertical agriculture.

It intends to support and encourage small and medium enterprises, and attract foreign investments.

In January 2020, Sharjah was rated among the world’s top 10 fastest-growing urban areas in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Attracting foreign investment across sectors is a priority for the Sharjah government as it cuts its reliance on oil revenue and continues to diversify its economy.