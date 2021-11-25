St Regis and Edition hotels to open in Saudi Arabia in 2022

Marriott International has announced plans to develop two new luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia.

The hospitality behemoth has signed an agreement with Sela Sport Company to open both a St Regis Riyadh and Jeddah Edition in 2022.

The St Regis property will be located at the entrance of the city’s Diplomatic Quarter, close to the embassies and central business district. It will form part of Via Riyadh, a luxury mixed-use development with retail and entertainment outlets that’s a cornerstone of Riyadh Season, a six-month event that celebrates the city and its culture.

The Edition will be located on Jeddah’s corniche, within the Jeddah Yacht Club, and close to the new Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The new Edition hotel will be located near Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which will host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Photo: Saudi Arabian GP

“We are thrilled to work with Sela Sport Company to bring these exciting new projects to Riyadh and Jeddah,” says Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “These signings showcase both the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia and the strong interest in our portfolio of sought-after luxury brands.”

Read more On board Flynas's first international flight to AlUla

The St Regis Riyadh will offer 83 rooms, including 23 suites, along with two signature restaurants, an outdoor pool, fitness centre and spa. It will provide many of the brand’s signatures, including a bespoke butler service.

In keeping with the brand’s ethos, the Edition will reflect the culture and social milieu of its location. It will have 63 rooms, a signature restaurant, lounge bar, rooftop bar, penthouse terrace, spa, fitness centre, as well as indoor and outdoor pools.