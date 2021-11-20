On-board Flynas's first international flight to AlUla

Direct flights from the UAE to the historical destination of AlUla in Saudi Arabia launched this weekend, opening up one of the Gulf’s most mysterious and untouched destinations, dubbed “the world’s largest living museum”.

Carrying about 80 passengers, including media, dignitaries and Emirati influencers, Flynas's inaugural flightXY219 departed from Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1 at 11.30am on Friday, November 19, and touched down in AlUla at 1:40pm on the same day. There will be three direct flights a week between Dubai and AlUla.

The area’s Nabataean rock formations, Hegra, offer a glimpse of history hard to find in the region and have been granted Unesco World Heritage status. More than 110 well-preserved tombs, ancient inscriptions and carvings give visitors an insight into a bygone era in the country’s dramatic orange and red-hued desert landscape.

Hegra, a Unesco World Heritage site in AlUla. Photo: Flynas

Features such as Elephant Rock, a giant geological formation in the shape of an elephant, have also been tempting visitors to the area in recent years but accessibility has been a challenge, with travellers having to drive long distances from the kingdom’s major airports to reach the remote region. More than seven hours from Jeddah and 10 from Riyadh, AlUla has been an isolated adventure until now.

The new three-hour flight from Dubai with Flynas offers international visitors a taste of this untouched destination, where they can also indulge in experiences such as dining at local farms and learning about ancient rock art.

Roman influence is apparent at AlUla in the form of defensive walls, gates and towers that once encircled the city. Pilgrims, travellers and permanent settlers have passed through and congregated in AlUla’s Old Town since it was first inhabited in the lead up to the 12th century.

An aerial view of AlUla's Old Town. Photo: Flynas

Not yet ready for mass travel, the area has just a handful of hotels, as well as camping spots for the more intrepid visitors, but independent travel is not advised. There are limited modes of transport available and group travel is still the recommended way of seeing the area.

AlUla has been establishing itself not only as a historical destination in recent years, but also a cultural one, with a host of international artists performing at outdoor concerts such as the Winter in Tantora festival and at the majestic mirrored Maraya Concert Hall, where Andrea Boccelli recently sang to a sell-out crowd.

The concert hall is also home to Michelin-lauded chef Jason Atherton's newest restaurant, Maraya Social. Located on the rooftop of the futuristic structure, it is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday. Its menu takes inspiration from AlUla with produce sourced from local farms, “all served up in Atherton's signature style”.

Flynas is a no-frills airline, but the three-hour flight offers the thrill of finally uncovering the mystical area. The airline plans to operate three flights a week, from Thursday to Saturday.

Other newly launched routes from Flynas include two weekly flights that will connect Kuwait to the recently upgraded AlUla Airport, which in February gained “international” status. Though it now has capacity of 400,000 passengers a year, it is more of a large room than an airport with a small team of staff, meaning things can take time and services are limited.

On the accommodation front, international brand Habitas opened a boutique eco-resort in AlUla two weeks ago, offering an array of cultural and wellness programmes for its visitors. The villa property is set among the dramatic rocky landscape.

The Habitas resort supports the Royal Commission for Al Ula’s commitment to light-touch tourism.

A Banyan Tree property will open in 2022 and the Hegra railway station, a relic from the Ottoman era, will be converted into a boutique hotel.

The Royal Commission for AlUla has big plans for the area. The Journey Through Time master plan for AlUla launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, lays out plans to welcome 2 million visitors annually by 2035.

In February, the AlUla Arts festival will pay homage to the destination’s position on the Silk Road, bringing together arts and culture from around the world, and in March, the cultural oasis will launch its inaugural AlUla Wellness Festival.

With most locations within AlUla a mere 20 to 30 minutes’ drive apart, it is easy to spend a long weekend here. There is a unique sense of authenticity, with locals, mostly women, acting as guides. It is a wonderful sight to see the boon to the local job market that tourism is now offering to both men and women alike.

The area is also ripe for outdoor adventure. With hot air ballooning, zip-lining, star gazing, cycling and hiking on offer, it is currently the best time of year to explore.

Reflective of the recent reforms in the country, women can visit AlUla without wearing either the abaya or hijab; modest western clothing is enough.

While it might not quite compare to Jordan’s Petra, one of the Seven Wonders of The World, AlUla does offer a powerful doorway into the kingdom and will appeal to travellers of all types.

Visitors must show both PCR negative status as well as vaccination status, registering online and downloading the local Covid app. A negative PCR test is also necessary for non-Emiratis returning to the UAE. Visas can be bought easily and quickly online for many nationalities.

For more information, visit www.experiencealula.com