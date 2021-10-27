British chef Jason Atherton to open venue in Saudi Arabia's Al Ula

The fine dining restaurant Maraya Social is based on the rooftop of the Maraya Concert Hall

Katy Gillett
Oct 27, 2021

Jason Atherton may have bagged numerous Michelin stars for his restaurants across the world, but his latest venture might be his most impressive yet.

On Wednesday, the British chef's newest venue, Maraya Social, will open its doors on the rooftop of Maraya Concert Hall, the mirrored architectural wonder in Saudi Arabia's Al Ula, which is home to the kingdom's first Unesco World Heritage Site.

It will be the area's first fine dining restaurant, featuring indoor and outdoor seating, an open-plan design and great views over the Ashar Valley. It will be open four nights a week, from Wednesday to Saturday, 7pm to midnight.

The cuisine takes inspiration from Al Ula, with produce sourced from local farms, all with that signature Atherton twist that combines European cooking techniques with a modern outlook.

Atherton said he "jumped at the chance to be part of the exciting progress in the kingdom".

“The beauty of the Ashar Valley, the native produce and the iconic Maraya architecture are all the ingredients we need for what is sure to be a sought-after destination dining experience.”

Read more
Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji to perform in Saudi Arabia's Al Ula this month

Phillip Jones, chief destination marketing officer for the Royal Commission for Al Ula, said: “Maraya Social is set to be a destination restaurant for the Middle East and the world. We are delighted for Al Ula to be the home of chef’s first restaurant in Saudi Arabia. Al Ula presents a unique opportunity both in terms of the historical setting as well as the untapped pantry of produce and flavours.”

The stunning 500-seater concert hall – the world’s largest mirrored structure – has been the site of numerous events, including in March 2020, when it hosted Lionel Richie and a Persian Nights trio for Winter at Tantora. Earlier this year, it hosted the 41st Gulf Co-operation Council Summit.

On Friday, it will also play host to a concert by renowned Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji, the first musical performance there since the pandemic began.

Updated: October 27th 2021, 11:05 AM
FoodAl UlaSaudi ArabiaUK
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article British chef Jason Atherton to open venue in Saudi Arabia's Al Ula
An image that illustrates this article Izu Burger expands to Abu Dhabi, with pop-up to celebrate UFC showdown week
An image that illustrates this article Food at Expo 2020: chef Jin Chul Kim marries Korean and Japanese flavours at Kojaki
An image that illustrates this article What to expect from the Dh13,500 Nobu package at the Abu Dhabi F1