Jeddah circuit nears completion as Saudi Arabia gears up for F1 - in pictures

Kingdom to host inaugural Formula One race on December 3-5

Nov 21, 2021

Saudi Arabia is all set to host its inaugural Formula One Grand Prix, with all roads leading to Jeddah's Corniche area.

Saudi Arabian GP unveils world's biggest F1 'car' made from Lego bricks - in pictures

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will be the venue for the highly-anticipated race from December 3-5, with a mega list of star performers — including Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky, David Guetta, Tiesto, Jason Derulo and Hamaki — scheduled to welcome the world of motorsport to the kingdom.

Finishing touches are being applied to the scenic circuit which has a track length of 6,175km, making it the second longest on the calendar after Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and the longest street track in F1.

Work on the circuit began in April and more than 300 engineers from various disciplines helped in the construction that required 600,000 tons of cement, 30,000 square meters of bricks, and more than 1,400 tons of glass.

As part of the circuit’s regeneration project, sludge and debris were dredged from the nearby lagoon. As a result, the surrounding area has already seen a welcome return of wildlife, while the lagoon is already teeming with fish.

Also, when construction is complete, around 2,000 trees will be planted around the circuit.

Formula OneSaudi Arabia
