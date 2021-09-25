Saudi Arabian GP unveils world's biggest F1 'car' made from Lego bricks - in pictures

Around 500,000 Lego bricks were used for the build which was recognised by Guinness World Records

Ajit Vijaykumar
Sep 25, 2021

Organisers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix added another feather to their cap by completing the world's largest Lego brick-build of a Formula One car.

The project was part of Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day celebrations and the final Lego brick was laid on Friday by Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal: 'It’s important to deliver something as exciting as F1 to our people'

The record was certified by Guinness World Records, whose representatives oversaw the entire build at the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah, with 500,000 Lego bricks used and the task carried out by Lego certified professionals.

The project was also a part of a build-up towards the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, scheduled to be held on December 3-5 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is set to be the fastest street circuit in the world.

Saudi residents were able ‘purchase’ a brick used during the car’s construction. The proceeds went directly to the charity Ehsan, helping to provide relief and support across Saudi Arabia’s various sectors.

“It is an indescribable feeling to be a part of not one but two world record breaking moments in the same year, with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit also set to become the longest and fastest street circuit on the planet when it makes its debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal said.

“This exciting project was all about giving back to our community and reflecting the true meaning and values of progress, innovation and social responsibility that symbolise modern Saudi Arabia. Today I feel confident in declaring that it has done so and much, much more.

“This incredible accomplishment has been a feat of collaboration and ingenuity bound by a collective passion to use the power of F1 to provide Saudi Arabia with a brighter future.”

Updated: September 25th 2021, 12:36 PM
Formula OneSaudi Arabia National DaySaudi ArabiaF1 Grand Prix
