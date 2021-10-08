Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo and David Guetta to perform at Saudi Arabia's first F1 GP

Superstars Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky and David Guetta have been announced as the headline acts for Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Formula One race in Jeddah on December 5.

For the post-qualifying concert on the previous day, racegoers will enjoy performances by multi-award-winning Jason Derulo and top DJ Tiesto.

This is two of three mega-concerts set to be staged during the December 3-5 weekend, the debut of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021.

These performances will take place on the Main Stage in the Fanzone of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

All ticket holders will have free access to the shows, and on top of the three-day weekend packages available, there are now single-day grandstand tickets up for sale, too. Prices start from 455 Saudi riyal ($121).

Tickets also gain visitors access to the Formula Two series, as well as other interactive entertainment activities slated to be taking place across the circuit over the three days.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said the Grand Prix is set to be the “biggest and best sporting and entertainment event ever hosted in the kingdom”.

“By confirming Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky and David Guetta as the headline acts to close out the inaugural Saudi Arabian F1 weekend – a day after Jason Derulo and Tiesto deliver their extraordinary live shows – we believe we have achieved this goal.

“These global megastars are rightly considered to be some of the most electrifying and influential voices in music and we can’t wait to see them bring their incredible live performances to our main stage in December.”

US singer-songwriter Derulo, who is currently working on his fifth album, is no stranger to the kingdom, having performed at 2019 Riyadh Season. Concert-goers can no doubt expect to hear some of his most famous tunes, such as the five-time platinum single Whatcha Say and Take You Dancing, which he has released during the pandemic.

Grammy Award-winning Dutch DJ Tiesto has also performed in Saudi Arabia before, alongside Mariah Carey in 2019. The dance music pioneer, whose sold more than 36 million albums, is working on new music, but fans can most likely expect to hear his latest single Don’t Be Shy, which featured Karol G in her first English song.

Canadian musician Bieber, who premiered his latest song Ghost on Friday, needs no introduction, with 78 million albums sold worldwide and more than 75 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making him the No 1 artist on the music-streaming platform. Bieber is no stranger to the region as well, having performed in Dubai before, but this will mark his debut in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, who will also headline on the big race day, will mark his inaugural concert in the kingdom. The US rapper shot to fame in the 2010s with a pair of No 1 albums and is known for songs such as A$AP Forever and Praise the Lord (Da Shine).

Finally, Guetta, who made Dubai his home during the pandemic, also performed in Saudi Arabia in 2019 as part of the Ad Diriyah Grand Prix Formula E after-race concert series. The French DJ was crowned last year as the world’s No 1 DJ by DJ Mag for the second time, and he also hosted a series of livestreams titled United At Home, through which he raised more than $1.7 million for Covid-19 relief, as well as break a Guinness World Record for the most-watched DJ set on Facebook. He’ll no doubt perform top hits such as Titanium, Memories and Hey Mama.

More information is available at www.saudiarabiangp.com