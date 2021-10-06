F1: Jeddah Corniche Circuit takes shape ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

With just two months to go for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, work is going ahead at full speed to ensure the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is ready to welcome the world during the December 3-5 weekend.

The Saudi GP is set to be held on the fastest and longest street track in motorsport, with the construction team close to completing the all-important asphalt layering process across the 6.175km long circuit. Featuring 27 corners, the Jeddah circuit is the second longest on the current calendar behind Spa-Francorchamps.

This follows the recent completion of the outline of the F1 track – including all run-off zones as well as the shaping of the 12-degree banked curve at Turn 13.

With the foundations now laid, the main structures such as the pit and team building are being erected. The pit and team building is due for completion by November.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, said: "It is with great pride that we prepare to welcome F1 fans to Jeddah in December to witness the pinnacle of motorsport race on the fastest, longest and most exciting street circuit in the sport – a circuit that already stands out for its unique character and identity, which is so clearly represented in its beautiful logo.

"The upcoming months will see our team fully dedicated to delivering this showpiece event to the world. We can’t wait to share our dream with you all in December!”