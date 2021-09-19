The House Hotel: Jeddah’s first community-centric boutique hotel opens on Monday

Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city will welcome a new resident on Monday as The House Hotel Jeddah CityYard opens its doors to guests.

Dubbed Jeddah’s first community-centric boutique hotel, the property is the central point of CityYard, the city’s new lifestyle destination located in Al-Rawdah.

With 114 rooms, the hotel blends art and design, with a generous helping of local culture, and guests checking in can expect an authentic Arabian welcome.

A purpose-built staircase in the lobby has various seating areas and has been designed to act as the social hub of the hotel, a place where people can come together over drinks and conversation, or transition to the other levels of the property.

On the rooftop, a private pool surrounded by olive trees will be the place to relax. Guests can enjoy fantastic views over Jeddah as they indulge in a few laps. There's also a wellness space where yoga, Pilates and dance classes will be taught, as well as a fully equipped gymnasium.

All of the rooms in the hotel come with marble bathrooms, including rain showers, smart TVs, plenty of workspaces and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Options range from the 35-square-metre Superior rooms to the Executive Suite, which is a whopping 103 square metres in size and has a private balcony overlooking the CityYard Plaza.

Baker & Spice is the hotel's all-day dining restaurant. Located on the ground floor, it serves healthy bites, organic fare and seasonal dishes, and is also available to guests for 24-hour in-room dining.

Known for creating a sense of place through design and facilities, each property in The House Hotel group is distinctive. At The House Hotel Jeddah CityYard, this is achieved through custom interiors conceptualised by Saudi company Noor Designs.

The hotel also offers unique experiences that allow guests to immerse themselves in the local neighbourhood, such as the art lovers' tour, which takes visitors on a walking tour of all of the surrounding art galleries. A team of predominantly Saudi staff also means that guests can expect some handy insider knowledge.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors for our first guests very soon," said Maria Bou Eid, general manager of The House Hotel Jeddah CityYard. "Our team is ready to share a taste of the real authentic hospitality and personalised experiences in our lifestyle hotel.”

CityYard: Al-Rawdah's newest lifestyle destination

The Plaza at Jeddah CityYard offers a range of dining, entertainment and retail facilities. Photo: The House Hotel

While the hotel is the central focus for Jeddah's CityYard, the region is gearing up to become the port city's most vibrant communal hub. As well as The House Hotel, the district offers a buzzy plaza set to be filled with places to work, eat and be entertained.

When it comes to dining, Michelin-honoured chef Jaume Puigdengolas has conceptualised what's set to be a Europe-meets-Saudi Arabia culinary line-up across 12 different outlets. Among these are Akiba Dori, French eatery Leclair de Genie Cafe,and Alsayed, one of the oldest fish restaurants in the kingdom.

Food markets, pop-up retail stores and weekend organic markets are also set to take place in the community, as well as music and arts festivals that will provide more entertainment for visitors and residents.

Part of Kerten Hospitality, The House Hotel group has plans to open more hotels in the region including in Kuwait and Egypt, as well as Georgia.

Bookings are open for stays at The House Hotel Jeddah CityYard and start from SAR960 ($256) per night.

More information is available at www.househotels.com