You can now take a flight on a helicopter over Saudi Arabia's ancient Al Ula

Travellers visiting Saudi Arabia can experience Al Ula from a new vantage point, with a helicopter tour over the ancient region.

Twice-daily flights are ferrying visitors over the archaeologically rich region in Saudi’s north-west, taking in seven major sites during a 30-minute leisure flight.

Previously only accessible to archaeologists, geologists and private bookings, helicopter rides over one of Arabia’s oldest cities are now open to the public and cost $199.

The tours aim to give visitors a new way to appreciate the diversity and monumentality of an area that was once the crossroads of both the Silk Road and Incense Route.

Don Boyer, a geologist who was one of the first to undertake research-based flights in Al Ula, says that visitors can expect to be "blown away", as he was the first time he took to the air in Saudi Arabia.

“The fact that you have these three completely different landscapes – the Precambrian Arabian shield rocks, the sandstone that was laid down over it and then the black basalt formed by volcanic eruptions – all in the one area is what makes Al Ula so special,” said Boyer.

From Elephant Rock to ancient Dadan

The flights take in seven of Al Ula’s most famous landmarks, starting with the monumental Jabal AlFil, or Elephant Rock. Towering some 52 metres in the air, the natural formation has eroded over millions of years and is now in the shape of an elephant with a ground-bound trunk.

From here, choppers will fly towards Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first Unesco World Heritage Site and the ancient southern capital of the Nabataean Civilisation. The vehicles also fly over the sand-dusted remains of the Hijaz Railway, and one of the last trains that were designed to speed pilgrims from Damascus to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Turning west, there's a birds-eye view of Maraya. The reflective concert hall holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest mirrored building on Earth and visitors will be able to take some unique pictures of the helicopter reflected in its glistening frame.

Finally, tours turn south over Jabal Ikmah, Al Ula’s open-air library and back down to cross Dadan, a stone city that was formerly the capital of two ancient civilisations. A flyover above Al Ula’s Old Town gives passengers an unusual view of the 12th-century medieval city before it's time to land.

“The landscape we see today is more or less the same landscape those guys saw 7,000 years ago. The pleasure of flying over this part of Arabia as opposed to, for example, heritage sites in Europe is that there is no clutter,” said Boyer.

“In Al Ula, it’s vast, you see things in their raw state and the state of preservation is generally very good indeed.”

Is Saudi Arabia open for tourism?

Saudi Arabia's has reopened to vaccinated tourists from some international destinations. Photo: The Red Sea Development Company

Saudi Arabia has reopened to vaccinated international visitors travelling on a tourism visa from several destinations. Travel to the kingdom remains restricted for those from specific countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Pakistan and India.

All visitors arriving in Saudi Arabia with a valid tourist visa must be fully inoculated with two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. Tourists who have been vaccinated with Sinovac or Sinopharm can fly to the kingdom once they have received an additional dose of one of the four approved vaccines.

There’s no quarantine in place for vaccinated tourists, but all travellers must provide a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure and complete an online travel form before departure.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority's tax collection efforts". The scheme's first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Results 2pm Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,800m Winner AF Al Baher, Tadhg O'Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner Davy Lamp, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 1,400m Winner Ode To Autumn, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 1,950m Winner Arch Gold, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 4.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,800m Winner Meqdam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 5pm Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,800m Winner Native Appeal, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh75,000 1,400m Winner Amani Pico, Tadhg O'Shea, Satish Seemar

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. "As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion."

