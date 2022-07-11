Dubai to Sri Lanka flights cancelled until end of August by Flydubai

Try booking a flight from Dubai to Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka from the flydubai website at the moment, and you'll only be able to do so from September 1 — and then, too, at your risk.

The budget carrier shows all dates in July and August as struck out until August 31, with flydubai saying it has suspended flights to Sri Lanka, which is facing economic and political crises, "until further notice".

The flydubai website shows no dates for flights to Sri Lanka for the rest of July and August. Photo: flydubai.com

The decision has been made on the back of violent protests that have escalated, over the island country's crises, with a mob setting fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's home on Saturday. However, the airline said it will "closely monitor the situation on the ground”, with a representative also saying: "Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules."

Located on the west coast of Sri Lanka, Colombo is a four-and-a-half-hour flight from the UAE.

The capital is home to beautiful beaches and historic temples, and is a gateway to other parts of the tourism-reliant country.

Both Emirates and Etihad Airways are operating flights to Sri Lanka for the moment, but travellers are advised to double-check before making new bookings.

