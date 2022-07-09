Sri Lanka protesters invade president's official residence in Colombo

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered his official residence in the capital on Saturday, television footage showed.

Mr Rajapaksa had already left before protesters stormed the compound, a top defence source told AFP.

"The president was escorted to safety," the source said.

Sri Lankan media reported that thousands of protestors reached the main entrance of the President's House in Colombo's Fort area after breaking through a series of barricades as police pulled back.

Shots were heard as rounds of tear gas were fired, the Daily Mirror Online reported.

Huge crowds had poured into the capital for the demonstration, the latest expression of months of unrest sparked by the country's economic collapse.

Police had withdrawn a curfew order issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief.

Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

Sri Lankans have been struggling with severe shortages and soaring prices resulting from a foreign reserves crisis blamed on government policies.

Prime Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who formed a new government after protesters forced the president's older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign in May, told Parliament last month that country's debt-laden economy had collapsed.

“We are now facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed. That is the most serious issue before us today,” he said.