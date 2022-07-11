Sri Lankan president tells PM he will resign as protesters lounge in leaders' homes

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

It follows tens of thousands of protesters storming the official residences of both men.

After huge protests on Saturday over Sri Lanka's economic crisis, the Speaker of Parliament said Mr Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday.

READ MORE Sri Lanka's capital returns to calm as president and PM plan to resign

Mr Wickremesinghe has said he would also step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over.

Protesters remained in Mr Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s home, saying they will stay until the resignations were official.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's largest city, was calm on Monday as hundreds of people strolled into the president's secretariat and residence, touring the colonial-era buildings. Police made no attempt to stop them.

"We are not going anywhere till this president leaves and we have a government that is acceptable to the people," Jude Hansana, 31, told Reuters.

"The people's struggle is for wider political reforms. Not just for the president to leave. This is just the start."

Sri Lanka’s opposition parties met on Sunday to agree on a new government.

Soldiers were stationed around the city, but troops watched from afar as crowds of people splashed in the pool of Mr Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence, lounged on beds and took selfies. The chief of defence staff, Gen Shavendra Silva, called for public support to maintain law and order.

Occupants of the prime minister’s official residence cooked in an outdoor kitchen, played the tabletop game carom and slept on sofas.

Ranjith Madduma Bandara, a senior official in the main opposition United People’s Force, said that separate discussions were held with other parties and legislators who broke away from Mr Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition and more meetings were planned. It was unclear when an agreement might be reached.

Another opposition politician, MA Sumanthiran, said earlier that all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed for a majority in Parliament, at which point they would call on Mr Rajapaksa to install the new government and resign.

Mr Wickremesinghe said on Saturday he would leave office once a new government is in place. Hours later, the Speaker of Parliament said Mr Rajapaksa would step down on Wednesday.

Pressure on both men had grown as the economic meltdown led to acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to obtain food, fuel and other necessities.

If both president and prime minister resign, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will take over as temporary president, according to the constitution.