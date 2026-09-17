The Peninsula New York review: A quiet corner in the busy heart of Manhattan's Midtown

If New York is the city that never sleeps, Fifth Avenue must be its caffeine supply. The word bustling is an understatement when it comes to its constant stream of taxis, tourists, shoppers and sirens.

The Peninsula New York is another story entirely. While located on Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, in the heart of all the action, it serves as a sanctuary from the chaos outside.

In Midtown Manhattan, it offers easy access to Central Park, the Rockefeller Centre, Broadway, the Museum Mile, and some of the city's best shopping. Yet step through its doors and the noise seems to disappear.

The history

The Peninsula occupies 700 Fifth Avenue, a beaux-arts building that dates back to 1905. Stepping inside, there is an immediate sense that the hotel has been here for a long time. It originally opened as the Gotham Hotel and changed hands several times over the following decades. While touring the building, I am told that in 1988, Sir Michael Kadoorie – chairman of The Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, operators of the Peninsula Hotel Group – was so taken with the property that he signed a cheque for it on the spot.

The hotel's history echoes throughout, with original features maintained in the 2024 renovation, including the sweeping entry staircase and the mezzanine-level Gotham Lounge, a nod to the building's early identity.

A sweeping staircase greets guests as they enter the hotel. Photo: Peninsula Hotels Show caption: A sweeping staircase greets guests as they enter the hotel. …

The welcome

After being greeted by a duo of bellboys, we make our way inside to take in the suitably grand entrance featuring a huge chandelier containing 14,000 crystals hanging in the lobby.

Despite the grandeur, the atmosphere isn't stuffy. The overall feeling is calm and polished, with fresh flowers arranged throughout the public spaces and staff who seem to understand that luxury is often about doing things without making a fuss.

The lobby serves as something of an art gallery, with a frequently rotated collection of works by New York artists on display, along with pieces that travel between Peninsula properties. At the time of our stay, works on show included pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Dan Asher, Servane Mary and Keith Haring.

The room

Inside a Grand Premier Room at The Peninsula New York. Photo: Peninsula Hotels Show caption: Inside a Grand Premier Room at The Peninsula New York. Photo…

After a swift check-in, we're shown to our Premier Deluxe Suite, a generous 98-square-metre space that feels more residential than hotel-like, although it is palatial by New York real estate standards. It features a separate living room with a dining table, desk and decorative fireplace, and large windows overlooking Fifth Avenue.

The bedroom is similarly spacious, with a dressing area and walk-in wardrobe. The bathroom is where the suite really leans into old-school luxury, with a deep soaking tub positioned beneath the window, offering a Fifth Avenue view, and a television built into the wall above it.

The hotel has clearly thought about the details. One day, housekeeping leaves a small cleaning cloth beneath my glasses – a subtle gesture, but one that says a lot about the level of attention to detail.

Perhaps the greatest luxury in all of Manhattan, our room is incredibly quiet. The city's energy may be right outside, but double-glazed windows and thick walls make the rooms feel remarkably removed.

The hotel has 219 rooms and suites, including 54 suites.

The food

Clement serves breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Photo: Peninsula Hotels Show caption: Clement serves breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Photo: P…

The Peninsula's main restaurant is Clement, a classic Midtown dining room serving breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.

The interiors have an elegant, slightly old-world feel, with hand-etched details and fresh flowers on every table.

We won't visit Clement over lunch or brunch, but its breakfast offering is truly exceptional. There is no buffet; everything is ordered a la carte.

I opt for a New York classic: blueberry buttermilk pancakes ($32), which are fluffy, indulgent and exactly the sort of thing I want to order when I am on holiday. The menu also leans towards more luxurious options, with lobster scramble ($49) and a truffle omelette ($62) also available.

For drinks with a view, Pen Top sits on the hotel's rooftop and has its own dedicated lift. It opens from 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and is the place to head for skyline views as the city starts to light up.

Room service also deserves its due credit. On our first night at the hotel, after a long day of travel, we order an indulgent extra-large ice-cream sundae to the room ($51). Built to share, it is absolutely enormous and topped with an abundance of sweets, brownies and cream, exactly what we needed after a busy journey.

The following day, I order the room service classic, a club sandwich ($36). Generously sized and filled with a generous amount of chicken and not at all sloppy, it scored well on my sandwich scale.

Hotel facilities

The indoor pool is on the 22nd floor. Photo: Peninsula Hotels Show caption: The indoor pool is on the 22nd floor. Photo: Peninsula Hotel…

The hotel's facilities are impressively extensive for a Midtown hotel.

The indoor pool is located on the 22nd floor and benefits from plenty of natural light, making it feel more like a retreat than a basement hotel pool. Below and around it, the wellness facilities stretch across three levels.

The gym is particularly spacious, filled with modern equipment including Peloton bikes, and has a dedicated yoga studio.

There is also a full hair and nail salon on site.

Spa and wellness

The thermal room with an ice bath and sauna at The Peninsula New York's spa. Photo: Peninsula Hotels Show caption: The thermal room with an ice bath and sauna at The Peninsula…

The spa is perhaps the quietest part of an already quiet hotel, and is open to guests aged 18 and over. I enjoyed a facial treatment, but the menu spans deep tissue massages and exfoliations to pregnancy treatments.

On arrival, I am offered ginger tea before being shown through to the treatment areas, which have a warm, wooden design that feels far from clinical.

There is a sauna, steam room, ice shower and ice fountain. After a treatment, guests can retreat to a relaxation room with adjustable beds before heading to the vanity area, which is equipped with BaByliss hair tools.

My aesthetician, Lumi, is very thorough but not at all overbearing, having worked at the spa for 16 years. The treatment lasts an hour and includes a consultation that takes my skin concerns into account. A mark of relaxation success, I fall asleep during the treatment, which is no mean feat when you're being poked, prodded, and covered in various rejuvenating Biologique Recherche lotions and potions.

The verdict

The Peninsula New York offers a calm, exceptionally polished retreat in one of Manhattan's busiest neighbourhoods.

The 2024 refurbishment has refreshed the property without stripping away its history, while the spacious rooms, thoughtful housekeeping touches and genuinely peaceful atmosphere make it particularly appealing after a long day exploring Manhattan.

Value for money

Luxury in Midtown comes at a price. The Peninsula's current published rates for a Premier Deluxe Suite start from $5,195 per night, while entry-level Superior Rooms start from $895.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time