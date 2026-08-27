The White Lotus season four: Inside the French Riviera hotels setting the scene

“Season four is about fame,” The White Lotus showrunner Mike White told Entertainment Tonight in April, which makes the French Riviera a fitting filming location for the popular HBO show’s new series.

Synonymous with Hollywood glamour and old-money intrigue, the South of France will serve as the starry backdrop, with the spotlight falling on the towns of Saint-Tropez, Cannes and Monaco. Scenes will also be filmed in Paris, according to a statement from Warner Bros Discovery earlier this year.

The plot: What we know so far

This season unfolds during one of the French Riviera’s most famous weeks: the Cannes Film Festival, with the episodes set to follow the guests and staff of two White Lotus hotels.

The plot will see two rival film teams bring movies to the annual competition, with each team checking into one of the hotels, according to Variety. Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere in Saint-Tropez transforms into the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hotel Martinez on Cannes' Croisette takes on the role of the White Lotus Cannes.

Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere as the White Lotus du Cap

Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere. Photo: Lov Hotel Collection Show caption: Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere. Photo: Lov Hotel Collect…

Nestled within the hills of Saint-Tropez, Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere has a century of storied history. The property was built as a wedding gift from a wealthy merchant to his daughter in the 19th century. It changed hands several times, falling into disrepair before getting a masterful revival in 1989 at the hands of Jean-Claude Rochette, chief architect of France’s Monuments Historiques.

After joining the boutique Airelles Collection (which also owns luxurious hotels in Versailles, Provence, Courchevel, Val-d'Isere, and a newly opened destination in Venice) in 2019, the property underwent another transformation. It reopened in July 2021 as a five-star statement of historical grandeur and contemporary luxury with coveted palace status awarded by the French Ministry of Tourism.

The Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere hotel lobby. AFP Show caption: The Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere hotel lobby. AFP

As with its ultra-luxury White Lotus predecessors – the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii; San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily, Italy; and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand, Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere was chosen for its cinematic wow-factor.

A 13-hectare park of fragrant pines and towering cypress trees surrounds the palatial hotel, with views that extend to Pampelonne Bay on the horizon. Its 86 rooms and suites are adorned in Provencal terracotta tones, natural fabrics and king-size beds, and each comes with a private terrace that frames the gardens or the Mediterranean beyond.

Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa operates Matsuhisa restaurant at Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa operates Matsuhisa restaurant a…

Dining here reads like a guest list of the finest chefs, from chef Nobu Matsuhisa's Japanese-Peruvian fusion at his eponymous Matsuhisa, pastry from Cedric Grolet, and seasonal Mediterranean cooking by Jean-Francois Piege at Jardin Tropezina, an extension of the resort a short trip away on the Pampelonne beachfront. A Valmont Spa, three pools, and a complimentary Rolls-Royce to explore the surrounding Ramatuelle vineyards also await guests who manage to secure a coveted reservation, with room rates starting from approximately €1,750 ($2,040).

Hotel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes

La Plage, the Hotel Martinez beach club, would be a natural location. Photo: Hotel Martinez Show caption: La Plage, the Hotel Martinez beach club, would be a natural …

Opened in 1929, the Hotel Martinez’s connection to the silver screen runs deep. As well as being the chosen hotel of many Hollywood greats through the ages, it has served as the location for the Cannes Film Festival Jury dinner, which takes place the day before the festival begins, for the past three decades.

Its white facade is an unmistakable emblem on the Croisette, the palm-lined promenade where the Bay of Cannes shimmers directly opposite. Step inside, and the grand chandelier, the display of fresh flowers and the spiral staircase are camera-ready backdrops. In the 409 rooms and suites, which were reimagined after a 2018 refurbishment, soft blue, white and neutral interiors mirror the colours of the Cote d’Azur.

A sun lounger-lined pier that stretches into the Bay of Cannes. Photo: Arnold Jerocki Show caption: A sun lounger-lined pier that stretches into the Bay of Cann…

Although the exact storylines and precise filming locations are under wraps, La Plage, the hotel's beach club, would be a natural fit. Hollywood-style chairs surround tables that sit under a billowing canopy for shade, and a sun lounger-lined pier that stretches into the bay has already hosted a takeover by fashion and lifestyle brand Alo this season. L’Oasis, on the first floor, could also lend itself nicely to scenes, with a swimming pool, landscaped gardens and a spa in collaboration with Parisian skincare brand Carita serving as a stylish haven for rejuvenation.

The Cannes Film Festival connection

Cannes Film Festival will provide a backdrop to the 'fame-themed' fourth season of The White Lotus. Getty Images Show caption: Cannes Film Festival will provide a backdrop to the 'fame-th…

When the 79th Cannes Film Festival wrapped in May, the cameras had not quite finished rolling. According to Variety, the cast and crew of The White Lotus season four were spotted filming scenes at the Palais des Festivals, the Cannes convention centre that serves as the flagship venue for the film festival.

Its red carpeted steps have welcomed Hollywood greats including George Clooney, Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lawrence during the annual extravaganza. But in scenes set to be aired in the forthcoming White Lotus season, it will be the turn of Laura Dern and Marissa Long, playing characters yet to be confirmed by HBO. At the end of April, it was announced that Dern would step into a newly created role following Helena Bonham Carter’s departure a week after production began on the French Riviera.

While filming has already taken place across many locations in the South of France, the crew is expected to return after the peak summer period.

As for when we will be able to watch season four of The White Lotus, HBO has yet to confirm the official release date, but it is slated for 2027.