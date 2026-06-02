Beirut flights remain disrupted despite Trump ceasefire announcement

Several flights to and from Beirut continue to be affected despite US President Donald Trump's assurances that Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to stop attacking each other after weeks of intense fighting.

Tensions escalated earlier on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to strike targets in Beirut’s southern suburb Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The warning from Israel marked the latest escalation in a conflict that has continued despite a ceasefire agreed in April. The fighting in Lebanon has become the most significant spillover from the wider war involving Iran.

More than 1.2 million people have been displaced by Israeli strikes and displacement orders since March 2. According to the Lebanese government, more than 3,370 people have been killed during the conflict.

It was not immediately clear whether the flight cancellations were directly linked to the latest escalation.

An aircraft takes off in Beirut as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in March. AFP Info

Data from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport showed a slew of cancellations on Monday, the majority involving Lebanon's national carrier, Middle East Airlines.

Several scheduled arrivals were also cancelled on Tuesday, including Middle East Airlines ME311 from Amman, ME276 from Yerevan, ME403 and ME405 from Kuwait, ME325 from Erbil, ME327 from Al Najaf.

Other cancelled arrivals include Emirates' EK953 from Dubai; Air Arabia's G9385 from Sharjah; Lufthansa's LH1306 from Frankfurt; SunExpress XQ202 from Antalya; Condor's DE868 from Dusseldorf; Eurowings' EW4660 from Stockholm; Air Algerie's AH4016 from Algiers; and Royal Air Maroc's AT274 from Casablanca.

Pegasus Air's PC1823 from Mersin, PC1824 from Antalya and PC758 from Istanbul were also cancelled. Their corresponding departures were affected.

The Iran war has taken a heavy toll on the Middle East's aviation sector. Global air passenger demand fell 3.4 per cent in April as a sharp decline in traffic linked to the regional conflict outweighed growth elsewhere, according to a report released last week by the International Air Transport Association.

The industry body said demand for Middle East airlines plunged 46.6 per cent during the month, making it the worst-performing region globally and dragging overall passenger traffic into negative territory.