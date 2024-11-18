A Middle East Airlines plane approaches the runway of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport as the war between Israel and Hezbollah continues. AFP
A Middle East Airlines plane approaches the runway of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport as the war between Israel and Hezbollah continues. AFP

Business

Aviation

Beirut airport and port 'keep our country breathing', aviation chief says

Lebanon's only international airport handles 2,500 inbound travellers daily, a 60% drop from pre-war traffic, according to Fadi El-Hassan

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

November 18, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In