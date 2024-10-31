Lebanese Middle East Airlines planes are seen at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport in Lebanon. Reuters
Lebanese Middle East Airlines planes are seen at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport in Lebanon. Reuters

Business

Aviation

Lebanon's MEA airline says priority is to connect Beirut to the world amid Israeli shelling

Flag carrier's chairman says he is 'proud' of his pilot son who has chosen to continue flying

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel
Dead Sea, Jordan

October 31, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In