Flights disrupted across Middle East after Israeli strikes on Iran

Regional airlines are monitoring security and airspace after Israel's military launched an attack against Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning. Flights have been disrupted after explosions were heard across Tehran, the Iranian capital, in what the Israeli military described as "precise strikes on military targets". Responding to the situation, a number of airlines in the region rerouted flights. Iran and Iraq suspended all flights over their national airspace immediately after the Israeli attack. Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim later reported that flights would resume from 9am on Saturday. UAE carrier Etihad Airways rerouted a number of flights on Saturday, with a representative telling The National events were likely to cause disruption and delays until Monday. "This is a developing situation, and the airline is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates," a statement read. "This is likely to cause some disruption and delay to a number of flights over the next 48 hours. Customers are urged to check the status of their flight on etihad.com." Emirates, meanwhile, has cancelled all flights to and from Baghdad and Tehran up to and including October 30 while flights to and from Beirut are cancelled up to and including October 31. Anyone booked to travel through Dubai to these destinations will not be accepted at their point of origin. Flydubai flights with a final destination of Tehran, Baghdad or Erbil are operating as scheduled. Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from both Iran and Lebanon until further notice. Flights to Jordan and Iraq will only operate during daylight hours.