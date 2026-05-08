Fairmont Udaipur Palace review: A regal-style stay in the Aravalli hills

Udaipur has long been synonymous with grand weddings, and it lives up to the reputation from the moment I arrive.

After a short flight from Mumbai, I’m greeted at the airport by a giant sign welcoming guests to a couple’s nuptials, setting the tone for what can be expected during my stay at one of India's most popular wedding destinations. After all, it's where Indian stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in February.

The hour-long drive to Fairmont Udaipur Palace only reinforces the appeal, with views of the lush green Aravalli hills unfolding along the way. Arriving at the sprawling property, its scale alone makes it easy to see why it’s such a popular setting for milestone occasions.

The welcome

The lobby features oversized leopard sculptures, once known to roam the surrounding hills. Photo: Fairmont Info

I’m greeted by friendly hotel staff at the lower lobby, but my attention is drawn to what lies in front of me.

The Panther Patio, the hotel’s dramatic arrival space, is anchored by oversized leopard sculptures – the property’s emblem and an animal once known to roam the surrounding hills, with some still believed to inhabit the nearby forests today. Another striking feature is a large artwork set against a backdrop of leopards, helping root the hotel in its natural surroundings.

The property also maintains a bespoke fleet of vintage and classic cars. These are intended to make arrivals feel more ceremonial, as inspired by the royal entrances once associated with Rajasthan’s maharajas. After being offered a towel and welcome drink, I’m taken up an elevator into the hotel’s grand lobby, where the scale and design of the opulent space immediately stand out.

The property's opulent grand lobby. Photo: Fairmont Info

Crystal chandeliers hang beneath a striking blue-domed ceiling, while intricate tilework and marble floors add to the palace-like atmosphere. The space is framed by arched windows that overlook the surrounding hills.

The room

There are more than 300 rooms and suites at Fairmont Udaipur Palace. I’m staying in a corner deluxe suite with access to a plunge pool. At 108 square metres, the accommodation feels comfortably oversized, with a clear separation between the bedroom and living space. A king-sized bed anchors the room, while the sitting area opens onto a terrace, where a private plunge pool overlooks the surrounding mountains.

The room and suite interiors lean into a palace-inspired aesthetic. Photo: Fairmont Info

The interiors lean into a palace-inspired aesthetic, with patterned rugs, carved detailing and large windows that keep the space feeling bright. The living area has sofas and armchairs around a central table. Outside, the plunge pool is not especially large, but it offers privacy and a quieter alternative to the resort’s main pools.

In-room amenities include an espresso machine, kettle, complimentary bottled water, while blackout curtains and turndown service make it easy to switch off.

The bathroom is also spacious, featuring a roll-in shower, a hand-held showerhead and accessibility features such as handle bars subtly integrated into the space. Here's where I find the luxury bathrobes, slippers and premium toiletries, too.

The living space also offers access to the plunge pool. Photo: Fairmont Info

However, because I’m staying in a corner unit near an exit door, noise becomes an issue. I’m also on the same floor as a ballroom, meaning guests frequently move in and out, with the sound of the door slamming sometimes reverberating into my room. After informing the front desk, staff eventually places a door stopper to help ease the noise.

The food

As the property is tucked away in the mountains, there are plenty of on-site dining options.

Dining is spread across a mix of relaxed and atmospheric venues. Bahaar, the all-day dining brasserie, serves globally inspired dishes alongside regional favourites, with live cooking stations. The menu spans north Indian specialities, Italian comfort food and Asian options.

During dinner one evening, I get to experience a Rajasthani thali spread for the first time. The sheer number of dishes presented is impressive. It includes curries such as butter chicken, paneer and dal, alongside roti, paratha and chickpeas. It feels like a well-rounded introduction to Indian cuisine, covering a range of flavours from spicy and creamy to tangy and sweet, as well as textures from crisp to soft.

For something slower-paced, Dastaan serves as the hotel’s lounge, centred around coffee, tea and light snacks. The Ivory Pool Garden offers a more casual option by the water, serving light bites alongside an ice cream selection.

Sitara features a glass-domed atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Aravalli hills. Photo: Fairmont Info

Another spot worth visiting is Sitara. Located at one end of the grand palace lobby, it features a glass-domed atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Aravalli hills. In the evening, it’s particularly suited to stargazing.

Hotel facilities

The facilities are designed to keep guests entertained on site for much of their stay. There are two main outdoor swimming pools, including an impressive infinity pool overlooking the surrounding landscape. Sun loungers and cabanas are spread across the pool decks, while landscaped gardens and terraces double as spaces for outdoor dining, evening events and live entertainment.

The hotel has two main outdoor swimming pools. Photo: Fairmont Info

The spa and wellness centre are located near the pool, meaning guests have to step outside the hotel to get to them. A 24-hour gym is open for those who may want to get in a last-minute workout, while sports facilities include a golf course and outdoor courts for tennis, padel and pickleball. Elsewhere across the grounds, quieter lounge areas and picnic spots give the property a sense of scale rather than bustle.

Spa and wellness

Spanning two levels, the space includes treatment rooms and a full-service salon, ideal for those who want to get their make-up or hair done before an event.

The wellness and spa centre is designed as a quiet retreat within the palace, offering a more introspective counterpoint to the grandeur of the property. The Fairmont Spa features a series of well-appointed single and couple treatment suites, along with facilities such as a steam room, sauna, cold plunge and indoor Jacuzzi.

The lobby of the hotel's spa and wellness centre. Photo: Fairmont Info

The treatment menu spans everything from deep-tissue and hot stone massages to body scrubs, wraps and facials, alongside therapies such as aromatherapy and reflexology.

Beyond the spa itself, the wellness offerings include a fully equipped fitness centre and a dedicated yoga studio, where daily sessions are available.

Family-friendly factor

The hotel is child-friendly, with a range of facilities and activities designed for families.

There’s a dedicated indoor children's zone that includes a soft play area, books, games and painting activities, while older children and teens can head to The Den, which features a PS5 driving simulator, pool table and carrom.

Outdoors, there is a pool for little ones, mini-golf and experiences such as horse riding for younger guests and a zip line. There are also interactive workshops, including bakery classes and pizza-making sessions.

Dining is made easier with highchairs and dedicated children’s menus, while complimentary cribs and strollers, along with babysitting services for an additional fee, add to the convenience for families travelling with younger children.

Bottom line

Rates start at about Dh1,320 per night, but vary by availability and seasonality. Check-in is at 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards at the time of stay. Services and details may change in future.