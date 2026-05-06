UAE staycation deals to book in May and June, including over Eid Al Adha

The staycation has long been a popular way to relax and recharge in the UAE. A number of five-star hotels across the Emirates have deals through May and June, which include reduced rates, complimentary activities, as well as free stays and dining for children.

The upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday spells a six-day break for many residents – from Arafat Day on May 26 until May 31 – and is a good time to plan a staycation around.

Here are some deals to snap up, whether for a fun trip with friends or a well-deserved getaway with the family.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

There are more than 1,400 rooms across six hotels at Yas Plaza. Photo: IHG Info

With more than 1,400 rooms across six hotels, IHG's Ultimate Yas Staycation offer is perfect for families of all sizes and on all budgets. Available for stays up to June 30, the deal includes room rates from Dh800 per night at Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites, Yas Plaza Marina, Yas Plaza Circuit, Yas Plaza Mangroves and Yas Plaza Bay.

Guests will also receive 25 per cent off dining, and 20 per cent off spa treatments, complimentary breakfast and a choice of complimentary lunch or dinner.

The offer includes up to four Yas Island theme park tickets per room, per night, giving you access to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Stays of two nights or more that are booked and used before May 31 receive complimentary access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

Yas Plaza Hotels by IHG, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 656 2233

The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

The Cove Rotana Resort in Ras Al Khaimah is offering Dh399 for a 24-hour stays for two adults and up to two children. Photo: RAKTDA Info

This peaceful desert resort has created the family-friendly Your 24 Hours, Your Way staycation experience, which is valid until September 30. Starting from Dh399 for a 24-hour stay for two adults and up to two children, the offer includes 30 per cent off dining and spa treatments, as well as a complimentary room upgrade when booking for three nights. The five-star resort offers a mix of rooms and villas, as well as 10 restaurants, bars, cafes and lounges.

Al Dhaith South, Ras Al Khaimah; 07 206 6000

JA Resorts & Hotels, Dubai

JA Resorts & Hotels, including the JA Lake View Hotel (pictured), are offering entertainment-packed staycation. Photo: JA Resorts & Hotels Info

Whether you’re looking for views of the sea, lake or mountains, the five JA Resorts properties across Dubai cover them all. The UAE resident’s staycation offer is valid at the brand's three Jebel Ali properties – JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel and JA Palm Tree Court; plus JA Ocean View Hotel at The Walk on JBR; and JA Hatta Fort Hotel along the Hatta-Oman Road.

The deal is inclusive of daily breakfast, early check-in and late check-out, with children under 12 staying and dining for free. It also takes in 30 per cent discount on dining, and two-for-one offers on spa treatments, tennis, padel, the shooting range, archery and horse riding (one choice per day), and on twilight nine-hole golf tee times.

The offer is valid until September 30, and is available on stays of two nights or more with a valid Emirates ID required at check-in.

Various locations across Dubai; www.jaresortshotels.com

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi

Rates at Al Wathba start at Dh1,000. Photo: Marriott International Info

Residents looking to get away from it all can head out to this desert favourite for a staycation deal that offers discounts, savings and complimentary activities. With rates starting from Dh1,000, the UAE Residents Desert Retreat package includes daily complimentary breakfast, as well as choice of complimentary lunch or dinner until September 30.

Enjoy savings of 20 per cent on additional dining (excluding private dining) and treatments at Saray Spa (minimum of 60 minutes). The complimentary offers part of the deal include children under 12 eating for free, and free archery and FlowRider sessions of 15 minutes per activity, per person.

Al Wathba South, Abu Dhabi; 02 204 4444

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi is offering guests complimentary museum access. Photo: Rosewood Hotels Info

The luxury, five-star hotel has two staycation deals, valid until May 31. Museums & Memories allows you to immerse yourself in Abu Dhabi’s rich culture by offering complimentary access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

For a minimum stay of two nights, the offer also includes complimentary breakfast, flexible 24-hour check-in and check-out, 20 per cent off treatments at Sense spa and select dining outlets, and access to Rosewood Explorers Kids Club for little ones.

Rates start from Dh835 per night for rooms and Dh1,035 per night for suites.

Starting from Dh1,050, the Sun, Sand and Serenity package includes daily breakfast, day access to the luxurious Saadiyat Beach Club, 20 per cent off treatments at Sense spa and select dining outlets, and access to Rosewood Explorers Kids Club.

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 813 5550

Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection by IHG, Abu Dhabi

The majlis-like reception at Aldhafra Resort. Photo: IHG Info

The five-star property at the edge of Liwa Desert in the Empty Quarter has two staycation deals valid until September.

The Dinner on Us promotion entitles those who have booked bed and breakfast to get a complimentary meal for each night of their stay at Al Badiya. The restaurant serves a mix of Arabic, Asian and Continental cuisines.

The GCC Residents Offer entails a 30 per cent discount on the best available rate and Dh150 cashback to spend during your stay. Tariffs begin from Dh600 over the summer, a steal given peak season rates go up to Dh3,000 per night.

The desert resort has a number of family-friendly activities, including camel expeditions, sand art, clay potter, indoor and outdoor play areas, archery and sandboarding, as well as a giant cheese board and outdoor ping pong, billiards and foosball tables.

Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Abu Dhabi; 02 894 6111