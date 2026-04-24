Middle East flight updates: Airspaces in Kuwait and Qatar reopen as ceasefire holds

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Airlines in the Gulf are slowly ramping up operations as a ceasefire between the US and Iran brings some relief to the region – one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Airspace restrictions are gradually easing, with Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait among the latest to reopen their airspace after large-scale closures following the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28.

Most international carriers are keeping flights to the region on hold for the coming weeks and months, citing safety concerns, airspace restrictions and operational challenges.

Here is how airlines are responding.

Airlines in the Gulf

Etihad Airways

The UAE’s national airline continues to operate a limited commercial schedule and has been gradually expanding its network.

Etihad recently announced it will launch five new destinations in mainland China from October: Shanghai Pudong, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Together with its existing Beijing service, the airline will operate 35 weekly flights across six Chinese cities.

It also announced six new African destinations, including Accra in Ghana, Asmara in Eritrea, Harare in Zimbabwe, Lagos in Nigeria, and Kinshasa and Lubumbashi in DR Congo.

Emirates

Emirates is also operating a reduced flight schedule to over 100 destinations. Due to the evolving situation, customers who make new bookings will be offered one complimentary date change within the ticket’s validity.

Customers booked to travel between February 28 and May 31 can rebook on an alternative flight (for travel up to June 15) or request a refund.

“We continue to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly,” the airline said.

Flydubai

Flydubai is currently operating flights across its network with a reduced schedule. Flight durations and transit times in Dubai may be longer than usual due to the temporary rerouting of some flight paths, the airline said.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia is operating a limited number of flights to and from three airports in the UAE: Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Passengers booked on cancelled flights are eligible for one free date change, a full refund or a full credit voucher within 30 days.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has resumed daily flights to Dubai and Sharjah, with services to Damascus set to follow from May 1.

The return of daily flights to the UAE marks a key step in restoring one of the airline’s busiest short-haul corridors, following the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to reopen the country’s airspace to foreign airlines operating through Hamad International Airport on April 20.

Qatar Airways says it plans to expand its network to up to 150 destinations by June 16.

Customers with confirmed bookings for travel until June 15 may change their travel dates free of charge, with complimentary rebookings permitted up to October 31. The airline said passengers remain eligible for further changes free of charge if their rebooked flight is disrupted again.

Oman Air

Most Oman Air flights continue to operate as normal, although some routes have been affected by regional airspace closures.

However, services to Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab remain suspended until April 30.

Passengers can manage their bookings through the Oman Air website or mobile app.

SalamAir

SalamAir has resumed daily flights to Sharjah. However, flights to and from Iran are suspended until August 31, while services to and from Iraq, Lebanon, Kuwait and Qatar remain suspended until May 30.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air has resumed operations from Bahrain International Airport following the reopening of the country’s airspace, with services returning in phases.

The airline has gradually reintroduced international flights across its network, while temporary operations via Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport will continue in parallel.

Gulf Air said schedules remain subject to change as operations stabilise, with services being added back gradually.

Passengers with travel dates until April 30 may rebook free of charge for flights up to June 30. Travellers can manage their bookings through the airline’s website or mobile app, or contact their travel agent for assistance.

Saudia

Saudia partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman, operating a limited number of daily services.

The airline said the schedule will include flights between Jeddah and Dubai and between Abu Dhabi and Amman, with return services also operating on the same routes.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas is also ramping up operations. It recently announced it is resuming flights between Jeddah and Damascus from May 1. Flights between Riyadh and Damascus resumed on April 19.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait International Airport has announced the resumption of operations starting with Kuwait Airways flights from Sunday, April 26.

"Kuwait Airways announces the exceptional and limited resumption of its operational flights from Kuwait International Airport - Terminal 4 (T4), in compliance with safety procedures, effective from Sunday, April 26," the airline posted. "The situation will continue to be monitored and assessed on an ongoing basis, while maintaining adherence to the exceptional safety measures in place until further notice."

The airline was operating a limited number of flights at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Passengers completed check-in and baggage drop-off procedures at Al Khiran Mall, not Kuwait International Airport, and were then taken by bus to Dammam. It was not immediately clear how long the special flights from the Saudi city would continue.

International airlines

Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has announced the resumption of both domestic and international flights as it begins a phased return to operations and the country's airspace reopens following the announcement of a ceasefire.

The airline said initial services will focus on domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Basra, alongside select international flights to destinations including Istanbul, Cairo and Amman.

The restart is part of a gradual plan to restore operations, with the airline continuing to monitor regional developments and adjust schedules accordingly.

Passengers are advised to confirm their bookings in advance, as services remain subject to change during the recovery period.

British Airways

British Airways will resume flights to parts of the Middle East in phases, but with a scaled-back schedule as it adjusts operations.

The airline has suspended services to the region since the conflict began, but plans to restart flights to Riyadh in mid-May, followed by Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv from July 1. Frequencies will be reduced across these routes, with flights to Dubai cut from three a day to one, and services to Doha, Tel Aviv and Riyadh cut from two a day to one.

Some routes will remain suspended for longer. Flights to Bahrain and Amman are currently suspended until October 25, while Jeddah will be permanently dropped from the network on April 24.

“We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are directly in touch with affected customers to offer them a range of options,” the airline told The National.

Air India

Air India and Air India Express are operating a mix of scheduled and non-scheduled flights across the Middle East, although services remain limited and subject to change.

From the UAE, scheduled operations remain suspended, but both airlines are running ad hoc flights from cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to support passenger movement.

Scheduled services continue on select routes, including flights between India and Muscat, as well as limited operations to Jeddah. However, several destinations across the region, including Bahrain, Doha and Kuwait, remain suspended.

The airlines said all flights are subject to slot availability and operational conditions, with additional services deployed where possible to assist affected passengers.

Those affected by cancellations may rebook their travel at no additional charge or request a full refund.

IndiGo

IndiGo is operating select flights to and from the Middle East, although services remain limited and subject to ongoing adjustments.

The airline said flight movements are being closely monitored, with schedules likely to change in line with regulatory guidance. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as updates may be issued at short notice.

Operations remain restricted compared to normal schedules, reflecting continued airspace and operational constraints across the region.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has extended its flexible travel policy for passengers flying to and from multiple Middle East destinations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Passengers booked on flights between February 28 and May 31, with tickets issued on or before February 28, can change their reservations free of charge. Refunds are also available for unused tickets, while partially used tickets can be refunded for any unused segments.

The airline is also allowing passengers to extend the validity of their tickets until July 10 without additional fees.

KLM

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Gulf.

Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended until May 17, while services to Dubai are also suspended until June 14. The airline is not yet able to resume its regular schedule in the region, with flights cancelled or adjusted depending on operational conditions.

Some services to Beirut and Tel Aviv may continue to face disruption into May, with schedules subject to change.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook or request refunds, with options available for tickets issued on or before March 19 for travel through May 17.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

Flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook on later Lufthansa Group-operated flights.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who purchased tickets by March 28 for travel between February 28 and July 3 can change their flights without a fee, provided travel is completed by July 10 and the same origin and destination are maintained.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund. The airline said affected travellers will be notified directly, with schedules and policies subject to change depending on the situation.

United Airlines

United is operating a limited number of flights, but is providing flexible rebooking and refund options for those booked on flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv until June 15.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian passengers affected by cancellations are being offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge without paying a fare difference, request a reroute within the same Iata zone, or opt for a non-refundable voucher valid for one year.

Passengers transiting through Amman may also be rerouted on other airlines, subject to availability, provided the first flight segment is operated by Royal Jordanian.

The airline said flights will continue operating as long as Jordanian airspace remains open.

Air France

Air France has extended the suspension of several Middle East routes as it continues to monitor the situation in the region.

Flights to and from Beirut, Dubai, Riyadh and Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 3.

The airline said affected passengers will be contacted directly, with options to postpone or cancel trips free of charge. The resumption of services will depend on ongoing assessments of the security situation and airspace availability.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended several flights in the region. As part of measures imposed by Lufthansa Group, flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook to a later Lufthansa Group-operated flight.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Doha until July 2, with affected passengers to be contacted directly by the airline.

The airline said it may not always be possible to reroute travellers because of limited availability on alternative flights. Passengers who cannot be given a seat on such flights can get a refund.

Finnair has also temporarily stopped flying through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until May 31.

A ticket waiver policy has been introduced for those affected by the disruption. Travellers booked to fly between Hong Kong and Dubai up to May 31 may rebook, reroute or request a refund without the usual fees.

Customers who purchased tickets through travel agents or third-party websites are advised to contact them directly to arrange alternative travel or refunds, while those who booked through Cathay Pacific channels can contact the airline’s customer care team.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to and from Dubai remain cancelled until May 31.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”