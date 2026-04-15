UAE passport ranks No 2 most powerful in the world

The UAE passport has climbed to its highest-ever position in the Henley Passport Index, and is now tied at No 2 alongside Japan and South Korea, with access to 187 visa-free destinations. The passport climbed up three spots from January, when it was ranked at No 5.

Singapore continues to hold the top spot, offering visa-free travel to 192 destinations.

The UAE remains the only Arab country in the top 10 and has recorded one of the most significant gains in passport power worldwide.

Its rise has been one of the most dramatic in the index’s history. Over the past two decades, the passport has climbed 57 places – the highest increase recorded globally – with visa-free access expanding by 149 destinations since 2006.

Rankings for other Gulf countries include Qatar at No 45, Kuwait at No 47, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain tied at No 51 and Oman at No 54.

Compiled by UK-based consultancy Henley & Partners using data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata), the index ranks passports based on how many destinations holders can access without a prior visa, highlighting how easily citizens can travel internationally.

Passport strength also affects how easily people can travel, whether for business, tourism or emergencies, without the need for lengthy visa processes that can include additional paperwork and interviews.

The 10 most powerful passports in 2026