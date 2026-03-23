‘Your heart never really leaves’: Dubai airport souvenir packs praised online as Iran war disrupts flights

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Social media users have been praising a small gesture by Dubai International Airport (DXB) after passengers leaving the airport were handed souvenir packs as the Iran war continues to impact travel across the Middle East.

The pack contains two small Dubai-themed fridge magnets and a note.

“As you depart, please accept this small token of appreciation on behalf of Dubai,” it reads. “We’re truly appreciative of the way you have handled the unique situation over the past few days.

“Dubai always prioritises the safety and well-being of all citizens, residents and visitors, and we hope you saw this for yourself. We wish you a safe journey and look forward to welcoming you back.”

The entrance to Dubai Airport's Terminal 3. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Commercial planes heading into and out of the UAE and across the Gulf region have faced significant disruption since hostilities broke out between Tehran, Israel and the US on February 28.

As of Sunday, since the start of the Iranian attacks on the Gulf, the UAE's air defences have engaged 345 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,773 drones, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

A post shared by @DanQayyum over the Eid Al Fitr break was widely shared on X, and drew praise from users who saw the gesture as a reflection of Dubai’s hospitality.

A representative from Dubai Airports confirmed the gesture to The National on Monday.

“These are the small little things which makes Dubai my favourite city always. A tiny gesture which carries a lot of meaning,” one user commented.

“If you go to Dubai, your heart never really leaves,” another added.

“Class move by Dubai. Little gestures like this show why this place feels like home,” another user wrote.

DXB chief executive Paul Griffiths said last week that flights were resuming to around 40 per cent of full capacity, with arrivals and departures operating to the south in safe air corridors over Omani airspace.

“Around 153 destinations are being served, with 5,700 flight movements between March 2 and March 16,” Griffiths told Dubai Eye radio.

“We've got the duty and care of all of our customers and staff right in our hearts,” he added. “We will continue to make sure that the aviation industry here in Dubai continues to be the greatest in the world, both now and in the future.”