Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

UAE residents woke up to multiple missile alerts on Monday morning as the country's air defence systems dealt with missile threats from Iran.

Abu Dhabi Media office said one person sustained minor injuries after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in Al Shawamekh area.

The UAE has defended itself against a daily barrage of attacks from Iran since hostilities broke out between Tehran, Israel and the US on February 28.

Several flights to and from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport continue to be affected as result.

Flights to and from the UAE have been disrupted by the Iran war. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

At Zayed International Airport, cancelled arrivals on Monday included Etihad Airways' EY596 and EY594 from Tel Aviv and EY008 from Boston.

Cancelled Air India Express flights included IX639 from Tiruchirappalli, IX715 from Kannur, IX347 from Calicut, IX257 from Mumbai, IX419 from Kochi and IX865 from Bangalore.

IndiGo's 6E1433 from Kannur and 6E1415 from Lucknow were also cancelled.

Several Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's flights were also cancelled including 3L016 and 3L018 from Bahrain, 3L268 from Salalah, 3L021 and 3L023 from Kuwait, 3L442 from Yerevan and 3L715 from Tbilisi.

Saudia Airlines' SV570 from Jeddah was also cancelled and so was SV572 from Riyadh.

The corresponding departures of these flights from Abu Dhabi were also affected.

Flights were operating normally at Dubai airport on Monday morning, although there were some delays and schedule adjustments.

Emirates airline said previously that it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to check their flight status, even after they check in. The airline is offering customers who booked to travel between February 28 and April 15 the option to rebook on alternate flights until May 31 or request a full refund for free.

For Etihad, tickets issued for travel between February 28 and April 15 can be rebooked free of charge on alternate flights until May 15 or refunded.

Airport authorities in the capital and Dubai also urged travellers to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates.