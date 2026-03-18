Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

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Flights to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi have gradually resumed following a temporary closure of the UAE's airspace on Tuesday morning.

The General Civil Aviation Authority had earlier announced a “temporary and partial closure” of the airspace to ensure the safety of flights amid continuing attacks from Iran.

The decision to partially close the airspace was taken “as an exceptional precautionary measure,” the authority said.

Several flights to and from the UAE continue to be impacted on Wednesday morning.

At Zayed International Airport, cancelled arrivals included Etihad Airways' EY596 from Tel Aviv, EY433 from Hanoi, EY447 from Manila, EY006 from Washington, EY379 from Male, EY712 from Cairo, EY693 from Muscat, EY363 from Calicut, EY146 from Geneva and EY728 from Addis Ababa.

Air India Express flights cancelled included IX715 from Kannur, IX181 from Delhi and IX541 from Trivandrum, IX347 from Calicut, IX257 from Mumbai and IX865 from Bangalore.

Several Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights were also cancelled, including 3L016 from Bahrain, 3L021 from Kuwait, 3L268 from Salalah, 3L731 from Baku, 3L715 from Tbilisi and 3L442 from Yerevan.

Two IndiGo flights were also cancelled: 6E1433 from Kannur and 6E1415 from Lucknow.

The corresponding departures from AUH were consequently affected.

Flights were operating normally at DXB on Wednesday morning, although there were some delays and schedule adjustments.

Operations at DXB were temporarily suspended on Monday as a precautionary measure due to a fire resulting from a “drone-related incident”. Dozens of flights were diverted or cancelled as a result, with some aircraft rerouted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and one Emirates flight, EK421 from Perth, even landing in Abu Dhabi.

Emirates said on Monday it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to continue to check their flight status, even after they've checked in.

DXB also urged travellers to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates.