Qatar Airways, Oman Air and other Gulf carriers suspend flights after Iran strikes

Airlines in the UAE, as well as across the Middle East have suspended and rerouted flights after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran over the weekend, prompting several countries to restrict or completely close their airspace.

The escalating security situation has led to cancellations, with carriers citing safety concerns and regulatory directives as they monitor developments.

Here is how regional airlines are currently responding.

Qatar Airways

All flight operations to and from Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha are temporarily suspended.

“Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace,” the airline said in a statement on social media. “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March 4 by 9am Doha time.”

The suspension follows the broader closure of Qatari airspace as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional tensions.

Oman Air

All Oman Air flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab are cancelled from Wednesday until Friday.

“All other flights are operating as scheduled; however, some delays may be expected,” the airline said.

“The safety and well-being of guests and crew remain our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the situation in co-ordination with the appropriate authorities and will continue to share updates here and on our website.”

The airline added that affected passengers will be offered rebooking options or refunds, in line with its disruption policy.

SalamAir

Oman's low-cost carrier has resumed flights for other regions, but services to UAE, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran are still suspended.

SalamAir said it is working to accommodate travellers as airspace restrictions evolve across the region.

Gulf Air

The national carrier of Bahrain has suspended its operations due to the closure of Bahraini airspace. The airline is expected to provide a formal status update on March 4, by 11am Bahrain time.

Bahrain’s national carrier said it is closely monitoring official directives and will resume services once it is deemed safe to do so.

Saudia

Saudia has extended the cancellation of all flights to and from eight international destinations until 11.59pm GMT on March 4. The destinations are Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Amman, Moscow and Peshawar.

Kuwait Airlines

All inbound and outbound commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport (KWI) are currently suspended.

The airport suffered damage after a drone strike targeted Terminal 1.