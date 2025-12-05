Encore Boston Harbor review: Vegas glamour at Wynn Al Marjan Island’s sister hotel

When I travel home to the US for a holiday, my trips usually revolve around family and friends, not five-star hotels. But with Wynn becoming a growing presence in the UAE, I was curious to see how its Boston property, which has brought a new type of luxury to the Massachusett city, compares.

Encore Boston Harbor is in Everett, which is on the border of Boston and only a 10 to 15-minute drive from downtown. Opened in 2019, it is the most recent property from Wynn Resorts – the operators behind Wynn Al Marjah Island, which is set to open in Ras Al Khaimah in March 2027.

Encore Boston Harbor was the second gaming resort to open in the state, after MGM Springfield. It includes a hotel and restaurants, a spa, retail outlets and a harbour walk. As Wynn Al Marjah Island gets closer to completion, The National checked in to experience what Wynn Resorts offers.

The welcome

The hotel's atrium features elaborate and beautiful floral arrangements. Photo: Encore Boston Harbor

The lobby isn’t particularly busy when I check in, probably because it is a midweek afternoon. Having been to Las Vegas before, the hotel immediately feels familiar, with the polished grandeur often found in that city. Soaring ceilings, gleaming marble floors and full-length windows overlooking the waterfront create an open, elegant welcome. Trees adorned with fairy lights and a colourful Ferris wheel made of flowers add to the atrium's upscale atmosphere.

The room

I’m in the Signature Harbor View Suite, which is massive, at 125 square metres. There's an impressive view of Boston Harbour and the city skyline. The entry foyer, with a powder room off to the side, opens to a living and dining area. A corner bench and dining table are set opposite a plush sofa and a swivel chair that overlooks the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The signature suite offers views of the harbour and city skyline. Photo: Encore Boston Harbor

The bedroom feels calming, anchored by a comfortable king-size bed. The suite's tech includes bedside mobile charging and a wireless iPad that controls everything from curtains and lighting to temperature and entertainment. The bathroom has dual sinks, a deep tub, a rainfall shower and a seated vanity with an illuminated mirror and a built-in TV. The mini lint roller in the wardrobe is a thoughtful touch.

The food

On-site restaurants range from the more casual Dunkin’ and Shake Shack to fine dining such as Fratelli, which serves southern Italian specialities, and Red 8, known for dim sum, wok-tossed noodles and other Chinese classic dishes.

For dinner, my mother and I head to Rare Steakhouse, one of fewer than 10 restaurants in the US serving authentic Kobe beef and the only registered Kobe Beef Federation user in Massachusetts. The space is elegant and bright with a palette of whites and creams. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the harbour walk and Mystic River. As the sun sets, the fairy lights turn on, adding a nice touch to the already serene environment.

Rare Steakhouse is one of fewer than 10 restaurants in the US serving authentic Kobe beef. Photo: Encore Boston Harbor

For starters, we try the Japanese Wagyu toast ($65). The four pieces of beef are soft and the toast adds crunch and because the portions are bite-sized, we move through them quickly. We also try the little gem Caesar ($25), a creamy salad with plenty of sauce and anchovies on the side.

The real stars of the evening are the mains. Since we’re dining on a Thursday, we opt for the Japanese Wagyu tasting menu ($300), which is only available on certain days. It features a trio of premium cuts: a 3oz Hyogo rib-eye, 2oz Hokkaido tenderloin and 3oz Kagoshima striploin. I might not be a meat connoisseur, but one bite is enough to understand why the restaurant has earned its reputation.

The Japanese Wagyu tasting menu at Rare Steakhouse is only offered on certain days. Evelyn Lau / The National

My mother chooses the Black Hawk Farms New York strip ($130), a 10oz domestic Wagyu, cooked medium. It’s tasty and well-seared, but next to the Japanese cuts, the difference is undeniable. The A5 Wagyu melts in the mouth, its richness and quality making even an excellent steak feel comparatively ordinary. We get traditional sides of mashed potatoes, corn, and mac and cheese.

We end the evening with The Mango, a vibrant dessert built on layers of coconut dacquoise, mango compote, passion fruit, pineapple and golden kiwi, topped with a mango–passion fruit mousse and a coconut crumble. It’s served with a scoop of coconut ice cream, a refreshing finale after such a rich meal.

Hotel facilities

The integrated resort caters primarily to adults, offering amenities centred on relaxation, entertainment and luxury. Unlike its Las Vegas counterparts, it does not have swimming pools.

Instead, guests can indulge at The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor, which provides massages, facials and body treatments, while the adjoining salon offers hair and beauty services. A fitness centre is also available for hotel guests.

Beyond the spa and casino, there’s the harbour walk, a landscaped waterfront park lined with art installations and scenic walking and biking paths overlooking the river. The resort’s shops include high-end boutiques such as the Wynn Collection, Wynn Boutique and Watches of Switzerland, as well as The Drugstore (which has more snacks and everyday needs).

Spa and wellness

Inside The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor. Photo: Encore Boston Harbor

At the five-star spa on the third floor of the hotel, I opt for a 90-minute Lomi Lomi-inspired massage. Masseuse Kate tells me about tension points and how to reduce them. After a 12-and-a-half-hour direct flight from Abu Dhabi, the massage relaxes me and helps prepare me for a wonderful night of sleep.

Family-friendly factor

The resort isn’t geared towards families. There are no dedicated play areas or kids’ clubs, and most of the restaurants within the gaming area are restricted to guests aged 21 and over. Depending on what you’re looking for, this could be either a perk or a drawback.

For travellers with children, it might mean limited options and potential boredom for younger family members. But for those seeking an adult-focused escape, the quieter atmosphere could appeal.

Accessibility and sustainability

Encore Boston Harbor is built with accessibility in mind, offering wheelchair-friendly access throughout and rooms with features such as roll-in showers, visual alert systems, lowered fixtures and Braille signage.

Public spaces, from the gaming area to the restaurants and spa, include accessible seating, and assistance from staff is always available. Guests can reserve mobility devices such as wheelchairs or motorised scooters, and service animals are permitted across the resort.

The service

The service is top-notch, especially at the amenities around the resort. My massage with Kate was insightful as I learnt about how to soothe my own tension. Sang at Rare Steakhouse was particularly helpful and knowledgeable when it came to assisting us with our menu choices.

Value for money

Rates for the Signature Harbor View Suite start from $956 (Dh3,510) per night, excluding taxes and seasonal surcharges. Check-in is from 3pm; check-out is until 11am.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.

Stage 2 results 1 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 04:18:18 2 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:02 3 Arnaud Demare (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:04 4 Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 5 Rick Zabel (GER) Israel Start-Up Nation General Classification 1 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 07:47:19 2 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:12 3 Arnaud Demare (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:16 4 Nikolai Cherkasov (RUS) Gazprom-Rusvelo 00:00:17 5 Alexey Lutsensko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 00:00:19

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Scorebox Dubai Hurricanes 31 Dubai Sports City Eagles 22 Hurricanes Tries: Finck, Powell, Jordan, Roderick, Heathcote Cons: Tredray 2, Powell Eagles Tries: O’Driscoll 2, Ives Cons: Carey 2 Pens: Carey

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Inter Milan v Juventus

Saturday, 10.45pm (UAE)

Watch the match on BeIN Sports

'Midnights' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Taylor%20Swift%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Republic%20Records%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Racecard 5pm: Al Maha Stables – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 7pm: The President’s Cup – Group 1 (PA) Dh2,500,000 (T) 2,200m 7.30pm: The President’s Cup – Listed (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 1,400m

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5