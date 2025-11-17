Air India to resume Delhi-Shanghai flights in February

Air India is restarting its Delhi-Shanghai route from February 1, marking a cautious easing of bilateral tensions between India and China.

Flights between the two countries were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and did not resume after a border clash in the remote mountainous region of Ladakh, opposite Tibet.

“The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020,” Air India said in a statement.

The airline also said it planned to launch non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai next year, subject to regulatory approval.

The Delhi-Shanghai route will operated by a twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class. The flights will take off four times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

AI352 will depart from Delhi at 12pm local time, arriving in Shanghai at 8.20pm local time. The corresponding flight, AI352, will depart Shanghai at 10pm local time, arriving in Delhi at 3.15am local time.

Air India also plans to launch direct flights between Mumbai and Shanghai, pending regulatory approval. Photo: Zhou Xian / Unsplash

“The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai service is more than a route launch,” said Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson. “It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses.”

Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China in August for the first time in seven years. He met President Xi Jinping at the two-day meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation.

During the meeting, Modi announced the resumption of direct flights between the two countries and said ties in the past year have stabilised after soldiers pulled back from friction points on the border, according to a Bloomberg report.

Xi told Modi that the “right choice” was to be friends. “As long as the two countries remain partners rather than rivals, and see each other as development opportunities rather than threats, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily,” Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Book%20Details %3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

The%20Kitchen %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EDaniel%20Kaluuya%2C%20Kibwe%20Tavares%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKane%20Robinson%2C%20Jedaiah%20Bannerman%2C%20Hope%20Ikpoku%20Jnr%2C%20Fiona%20Marr%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000