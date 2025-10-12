Queenstown in 48 hours: Things to do in New Zealand’s adventure capital

Enveloped by the dramatic Southern Alps, Queenstown on New Zealand’s South Island is not your typical weekend getaway if you live in the UAE.

But if you are planning to take on a 15-hour-plus flight to visit New Zealand, it's worth spending some time in this alpine resort town, which combines jaw-dropping scenery with adrenalin-pumping activities.

I visited during the second half of September, during what's considered shoulder season. It's when the harsh winter recedes, but spring is not in full bloom yet, so you get the best of both worlds – the lupines and daffodils begin to bloom, while snow-clad mountains still loom in the distance.

I took a 90-minute Jetstar Airways flight from Auckland in the North Island, and was welcomed by sights of the true-to-its-name Remarkables mountain range as well as Lake Wakatipu outside Queenstown Airport.

Having heard it's best to rent a car (public transport is limited and cab rides are expensive) in Queenstown, my husband and I leased a four-wheel drive from Hertz for our road trip across South Island.

From luges, jet boats and zip lines to some of the world’s most scenic drives and cruises, here is how I spent two days in the adventure capital.

Day 1

Noon: Drive to Glenorchy, a bucket-list road trip

The Red Boat Shed in Glenorchy is dubbed 'the gateway to Middle Earth'. Deepthi Nair / The National

Having picked up our rent-a-car, we decided to go to Glenorchy, a drive that’s touted to be one of the most scenic in the world. It takes about 45 minutes from Queenstown, and every bend and turn feels like a postcard.

Driving along the edge of Lake Wakatipu, we soaked in panoramic views of the turquoise lake, snow-capped mountains and untouched landscapes. It was a nice change of pace from the traffic we left behind in the centre of Queenstown, and we made several scenic pit stops along the way to take in the beauty of the journey.

Glenorchy has been featured in films such as Lord of the Rings owing to its cinematic landscapes. However, I don't recommend driving on this road after dark as it is winding and has no street lights.

Once in Glenorchy, often described as “the gateway to Middle Earth”, we toured the restored steamship depot, better known as the Red Boat Shed on the lakefront, which is one of the most photographed spots in South Island. We also visited the jetty and did the Lagoon Scenic Walkway for 45 minutes. It was the perfect itinerary for a short visit to Glenorchy.

3pm: Get adventurous at Kawarau, home of the bungee jump

Next, we drove to Kawarau for zip lining. It was the moment I had been waiting for, and one of the main reasons why I visited Queenstown: adventure activities.

The town is also the birthplace of commercial bungee jumping, offering a 43-metre jump from a suspension bridge into Kawarau River.

Adrenalin seekers must visit Queenstown for its bungee jumping. Deepthi Nair / The National

I was nervous about taking the plunge, so we went zip lining (NZ$50; Dh107 per adult) first. Firmly harnessed, I bolted down a 130-metre line at over 60kph. While it was great fun, my eyes and mind were already transfixed on people descending from Kawarau bridge nearby.

By 3.30pm, the crowds had thinned and I decided to take a leap of faith and jump off the bridge. The weather was favourable and the skies were dry.

Although I was a bag of nerves, the jump was exhilarating, a bona fide adrenalin fix. Bungee jumping costs from NZ$320 per adult, and the Kawarau Bridge bungee and zip line are both open from 9.30am to 4pm.

4.30pm: Get a Fergburger, a must-try in Queenstown

Fergburger is reported to be New Zealand’s best burger and it lives up to the hype. Deepthi Nair / The National

Friends from Christchurch, Auckland and even Brisbane had urged us to not miss eating “New Zealand’s best burger”: Fergburger. The hype was palpable in the queue outside the Shotover Street outlet in the heart of Queenstown.

We ordered the classic Fergburger with cheese (NZ$18). With its prime New Zealand beef, tasty sauces and generous filling of pickles, the Fergburger is worthy of its status as a Queenstown institution.

It's also worth checking out the meat pies at Fergbaker next door, as well as getting Hokey Pokey ice cream, one of New Zealand’s favourite flavours, in Mrs Ferg Gelateria.

If you have the time, explore the neighbouring boutiques and souvenir shops on the shores of Lake Wakatipu. We stocked up on trinkets and sampled sweet treats at Patagonia Chocolates.

The only flip side to exploring the town centre of Queenstown was its expensive public parking (NZ$6 per hour).

5.30pm: Explore Arrowtown, the gold mining village

Beautiful lupines bloom at the end of September and are most abundant by the end of November. Deepthi Nair / The National

Our final stop for the day was Arrowtown, a gold mining village that’s about 30 minutes from Queenstown.

We strolled down Buckingham Street, the main thoroughfare that is lined with boutiques, cafes and gold-rush-era buildings. The town is beautifully preserved, with its heritage buildings and miners’ cottages.

A trail along the banks of Arrow River is easy and scenic. We also explored the Chinese Settlement, which houses restored huts of Chinese gold miners who lived here during the 19th century; as well as stopping by Arrowtown Police Hut, which was built during the gold rush and was used by constables to maintain order in the town.

Day 2

9am: Gondola ride and lugeing, a fun package

We started the day early to avoid peak-hour tourist crowd, parked at Skyline Gondola station and bought combo tickets for the cable car ride and lugeing (NZ$89).

It was raining, so the gondola ride was shrouded in mist and we didn’t get enough stunning views of the city despite being carried 480 metres above Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu to the top of Bob’s Peak.

A chairlift then took us to the start of the Luge track, of which there are two. The Blue is the slower, beginner's track. If it’s your first time riding the luge in Queenstown, you’ll be required to ride the Blue track first as practice, including how to brake and steer properly.

Before I rode on the luge, I thought it looked like a children’s activity, like a small go-kart. However, luges go fast and the track is steep and designed to pick up real speed. But you can control the type of ride you want to have. Just use the brake prudently!

We also got delicious hot chocolate at Market Kitchen Cafe in the Gondola building after.

Noon: Jet through canyons, an adventure to remember

I was particularly thrilled to try a jet boat ride at 85kph through the pristine landscapes of Shotover Canyon as a few Indian movies such as Daud have been filmed here.

Life jackets are mandatory for the ride, even though we knew we were in safe hands as our experienced jet boat driver took adrenalin-inducing 360-degree spins with the jet boat. He pointed out spectacular scenes along Shotover River and took us deep into the canyons.

Video cameras mounted on our jet boat made for a great souvenir to remember the adventure. The ride lasts about 25 minutes and costs NZ$179 per person.

2pm: Drive to Te Anau, a base to explore Milford Sound

After checking out of our hotel in Queenstown, we drove the two hours to Te Anau, a gateway to Fiordland National Park.

Explore the Milford Sound fjords on a cruise. Deepthi Nair / The National

It acts as a good overnight stop for a day cruise to Milford Sound fjord, one of New Zealand’s greatest stretches of wildernesses, which is otherwise a tiring five-hour drive from Queenstown.

En route, we stopped for lunch at a food truck called the Coffee Bomb in Garston, about 45 minutes from Queenstown, and the burgers were right up there with the aforementioned Fergburger.

6pm: Dinner in Te Anau town centre, small but satisfying

After checking into Kingsgate Hotel on the shores of Lake Te Anau, we went for a stroll into what is the last town on the road to Milford Sound. We had dinner in the town centre at The Fat Duck, a gastropub offering New Zealand flavours. The small town also has restaurants offering Indian, Thai and Italian fare.

Bonus time

Extra half day?

Take a day trip to Milford Sound and explore the fjords on a cruise. Remember to bring waterproof clothing as you are bound to get wet near the waterfalls.

Extra morning?

If you have about three hours to spare in Queenstown, go on an hour-long road trip to see That Wanaka Tree in the Otago region. The willow tree appears to float in Lake Wanaka and offers Insta-friendly shots.

That Wanaka Tree is a natural landmark in New Zealand. Deepthi Nair / The National