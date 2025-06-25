Air India and IndiGo resume flights to UAE following temporary suspension amid Israel-Iran conflict

Two of India's biggest airlines, Air India and IndiGo, have resumed services to the UAE after being suspended on Monday due to the Israel-Iran conflict.

Air India, which announced earlier it was ceasing all operations to the UAE “until further notice” following Iran's thwarted attack on Qatar's US airbase at Al Udeid, said it would resume most operations to and from the Middle East by Wednesday.

The airline also said its flights to Europe, which were previously cancelled, were being progressively reinstated, while flights to and from the east coast of the US and Canada "will resume at the earliest opportunity".

"Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings/flight times, but we are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity," the airline said.

"Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time. We will keep passengers informed of any updates and sincerely appreciate their understanding. The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our top priority."

Low-cost airline IndiGo also said on Wednesday that flights to and from Gulf countries were "operating as scheduled."

The airline, however, warned passengers of potentially longer flight times as airspace over Iran remains restricted.

"Some flights may take alternate routes. We recommend keeping a close watch on your flight status for the latest updates," IndiGo posted on X.

IndiGo operates flights from several Indian cities to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and other GCC destinations.

Dubai Airports, which announced late on Monday evening that it had resumed full operations "following a temporary precautionary pause", also warned passengers travelling to India that flights could be impacted by airspace restrictions.

"Due to regional airspace closures, flights from DXB and DWC - Al Maktoum International may be impacted. Please check with your airline for the latest updates before heading to the airport, especially for guests travelling to India," it posted on social media.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport also warned travellers of potential delays.

"The safety of our travellers is our foremost priority. In light of current events and flight disruptions, Abu Dhabi Airports advises all passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport," it said.

