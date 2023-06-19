India's IndiGo makes history with record order for 500 Airbus narrow-body jets

India's discount airline IndiGo placed a record order for 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft on Monday during the first day of the Paris Air Show.

The deal – which surpasses Air India's February order for 470 jets from Airbus and Boeing – is the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation, Airbus said in a statement.

The aircraft deliveries start in 2030 through to 2035, Indigo said.

The engine selection for the order will be made "in due course", as will the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft, the airline said.

More to follow ...