Ras Al Khaimah to Musandam bus service launched

A bus service connecting Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam has been launched.

The RAK Transport Authority and Musandam Governorate created the route, which runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8am and 6pm.

The first service between the UAE and Oman took place on Friday. Travel time is approximately three hours and a ticket for the one-way journey costs Dh50.

"The launch of this service is in line with the directives of the UAE's leadership to enhance tourism between the two countries and facilitate the movement of individuals, both residents and tourists," said Ismail Hassan Al Balushi, director general of the authority."

The service is part of the authority's 2023 to 2027 strategy, which aims to encourage public transportation and promote shared mobility as a sustainable, reliable and safe transportation solution.

From the UAE, the service starts at the main bus station (Al Dhait South) in Ras Al Khaimah, making two stops in the emirate at Al Rams and Shaam area.

In Musandam, the service will start and end at Wilayat of Khasab, with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf, and Qada area.

“The service departs from the main bus station in Ras Al Khaimah and passes through seven stops along the way, ending in Khasab, Musandam Governorate. Tickets are affordable and meet the needs of all segments of the community,” said Mohamed Hashem, a director the RAK transport authority.

Residents and tourists can book seats through the authority's website, RAKbus application, at the bus station and on board the bus.