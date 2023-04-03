Will UK passport applications be delayed by workers' strike?

Passport office workers in the UK have begun a five-week strike as part of wider action by civil servants in a dispute over pay and pensions.

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union at eight sites are walking out in an escalation of a long-running row.

The industrial action, which starts on April 3 and ends on May 5, is likely to cause issues for those looking to renew their passports in the lead up to the summer holidays.

Why is the strike taking place?

Workers want a pay raise of 10 per cent and protection to pensions, which the government has resisted, claiming it would cost £2.4 billion.

The union is now stepping up strikes, with a nationwide walkout of more than 130,000 civil servants planned for April 28.

Picket lines have mounted on Monday outside offices in Glasgow, Durham, Liverpool, Southport, Peterborough, London, Belfast and Newport in Wales.

Will my passport application be delayed?

The impact of the strike on services is so far unclear but applications are still being accepted online and by post.

The Home Office has said there are currently no plans to change official guidance that states that it takes up to 10 weeks to get a passport.

However, PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said he expects to see “huge delays” for those trying to renew passports ahead of their summer holidays.

Mr Serwotka told Sky News: “In my opinion there will be huge delays in the already 10 weeks that people are supposed to apply for passports, and there will be huge disruption on the fast-track service that people can use when they want to get a passport quicker.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union picket outside HM Passport Office in London. More than 1,000 members of PCS working in passport offices across the country began a five-week strike on Monday. EPA

“The government says it has got contingency measures in place so we’ll see how that works out over the next few days and weeks, but I would expect there to be delays.”

The price for an adult passport, when made via an online application, is currently £82.50, and £53.50 for children. Postal applications are £93 for adults and £64 for children.

The Home Office said the passport office has already processed more than 2.7 million applications this year, adding that more than 99.7 per cent of standard applications are being processed within 10 weeks, with the majority of those delivered to customers well under this timescale.

A spokesperson said: “We are working to manage the impact of this strike action, whilst ensuring we continue to deliver vital services to the public through our comprehensive contingency plans.

“There are currently no plans to change our guidance which states that customers should allow up to 10 weeks to get a passport.”