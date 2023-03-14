UK strike dates: When do junior doctors and London tube staff walk out?

Britain will be hit by a series of strikes this week as industrial action shows little sign of easing.

Transport networks, including rail and London Underground, will be severely affected as workers walk out in a row over pay and conditions.

READ MORE Travellers warned of strike delays next week at UK airports

Junior doctors are also striking over a decline in "real-terms" pay, which they say is down by more a quarter in the past 15 years.

Here are the workers set to join the picket lines this week:

London Underground

Hundreds of London Underground workers are to go on strike on March 15 in a row over pensions, job losses and contracts.

The Rail, Martine and Transport Union (RMT) said the budget-day walkout was called in the face of station staff job losses and of a funding cut to Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for London Underground Ltd.

RMT members will also walk out on March 30 and April 1.

Tube drivers represented by the Aslef union have already announced a strike for the same day.

Junior doctors

Tens of thousands of junior doctors have gone on strike across England, with the NHS bracing itself for three days of mass disruption.

The 72-hour walkout, which began on Monday morning, will led to operations and appointments for thousands of patients being cancelled as doctors join picket lines outside hospitals.

The BMA says junior doctors’ pay has fallen in real terms by 26 per cent since 2008/09 and reversing this would require a 35.3 per cent rise.

About 600 Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association junior doctors are joining the strike from Monday to Wednesday, as well as some dentists.

Expand Autoplay Junior doctors on the picket outside St. Thomas' Hospital in London. EPA

Civil servants

About 100,000 civil servants with the Public and Commercial Services union are also planning to strike on budget day in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and pensions.

Ambulance workers

GMB and Unite ambulance workers will strike next Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing.

Amazon workers

The GMB union has said industrial action is due to take place from Monday to Friday at the Amazon warehouse in Coventry.