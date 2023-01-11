Luxury hotel The Chedi Trojena planned for Saudi Arabia's snowy mountain in Neom

A luxury hotel is being planned for Saudi Arabi's snow-capped mountain resort Trojena in Neom.

The Chedi Trojena is set to open at the tourist destination, which will form part of the Neom megaproject.

It is expected to sit in the development's Relax Cluster, a community that’s billed as a place for reflection, recreation and rejuvenation.

The futuristic resort will be part of the Slope Residences, set among the region's mountain peaks. It is being designed to blend seamlessly into the slopes and will be surrounded by nature trails, green spaces and open-air walkways.

Drawing on the rich history of the kingdom, The Chedi Trojena will feature local influences paired with contemporary decor.

Rooms and suites will offer views overlooking the man-made Lake of Trojena.

“The Chedi Trojena will serve as a luxurious sanctuary in the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort, where world-class sporting events, art exhibitions, concerts and cultural festivals will be staged,” said Philip Gullett, executive director and region head at Trojena.

Managed by General Hotel Management, the hotel will join the group's other popular hotels in the region including The Chedi Muscat and The Chedi Al Bait Sharjah. The hotel group is known for its contemporary Asian designs that come with a distinct feel.

Its position inside the Slope Residences will give guests access to a wide variety of experiences with everything from winter sports and adventure to meditative and culinary activities.

Design and construction of the hotel will follow Neom's environmental principles, including minimising disruption to the local ecology and ensuring long-term sustainability. The Chedi Trojena is the second resort to be announced for the mountain resort, after 25hours Hotels announced it would bring its playful brand to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

What is Saudi Arabia’s Trojena?

Trojena will open in 2026 as part of Saudi Arabia's mega-city of the future. Photo: Neom

Neom’s Trojena will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC when it is completed in 2026. It is the host destination for the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

Located in the kingdom's highest mountain range, it is part of the $500 billion mega-city Neom, in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia.

The region's cooler climate makes the prospect of skiing possible in a country that is more closely associated with the desert. Winter temperatures often dip below 0ºC in Tabuk and typically average about 10ºC less than the rest of the country for the remainder of the year.

Trojena is designed to attract visitors, holidaymakers and winter sports enthusiasts from around the world. The project's planners have divided the project into distinct districts and expect to attract different types of tourists at varying points of the year.

September to November is wellness season when yoga retreats, alternative medicine summits and artist's residencies will take place. December to March will be the perfect time for a host of snow-based sports. Between March and May, adventure season will attract those interested in outdoor activities such as high-altitude training, mountain biking, climbing and paragliding.

And, the summer months will see activities focused on the lake with food festivals, light shows, art fairs and other cultural events.