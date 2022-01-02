Snow covers Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region on New Year’s Day

Snow blanketed parts of Saudi Arabia’s north-western city of Tabuk on New Year’s Day, footage shared online showed.

People have been flocking to Tabuk’s Jebel Al Lawz mountain since Saturday, when snow began to fall in most areas.

A camel is seen with snow in Saudi Arabia. Photo: @Sebusher via Twitter

Security forces were forced to close the road leading to the area after thousands of residents and visitors arrived to enjoy the sight, reports said.

More snow is expected to fall on Jebel Al Lawz as well as the mountain areas of Al Dhahr and Alqan early on Sunday, with temperatures expected to drop below 0°C.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence urged visitors and residents of Tabuk “to be vigilant” amid low visibility and the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunder expected to last until Monday.

#Snow Tabuk weather, if you plan today to visit Tabuk cancel your plan . It is expected that the roads will be closed due to traffic congestion ! pic.twitter.com/MUbben7ijk — Farhan (@wolvestravelers) January 1, 2022

Jebel Al Lawz is a mountain in the north-west of Saudi Arabia near the Jordanian border in the Tabuk province, about 200km north-west of the city of Tabuk.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology said thunderstorms accompanied by showers and hail are expected in Makkah, Al Bahah, Riyadh, Al Qassim and other areas of the kingdom.

Women play in the snow in Saudi Arabia. Photo: @Sebusher via Twitter

Snow is expected on the mountains of Alqan, Jabal Al Lawz and Al Zeta.

Snow covered parts of the kingdom’s northern cities last year. The last time Saudi Arabia experienced so much snowfall was in 2018, when locals and tourists took to fun snow activities such as riding sleighs and snowball fights.