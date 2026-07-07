Argentina v Egypt: Messi chasing more World Cup gold, inspirational Salah, Marmoush's struggles

Egypt's historic run at the 2026 World Cup will be given the ultimate test on Tuesday when they take on holders Argentina for a place in the quarter-finals.

Hossam Hassan's side secured his first win in a knockout-stage fixture when they defeated Australia on penalties in the previous round, following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The Pharaohs have already written their name into Egyptian folklore by winning a World Cup match for the first time, sweeping aside New Zealand 3-1, and they remain unbeaten in four matches so far.

Next up is Lionel Messi's world champions Argentina, who sealed their last-16 spot by edging out minnows Cape Verde 3-2, courtesy of an extra-time own-goal in Miami.

The match kicks off at 8pm UAE time.

Messi race for gold

The world's finest forwards have certainly made their mark at this year's tournament, and the race to win the Golden Boot is already looking like a thrilling one.

Leading the way with seven goals are Messi, Kylian Mbappe of France and Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland, all one ahead of England striker Harry Kane.

Messi – playing in a record sixth finals – has scored in every game so far for Argentina, with his career World Cup tally now at 20 goals, one ahead of French captain Mbappe. He has also scored in each of his last eight World Cup games.

If Messi scores against Egypt, he will become only the sixth player to score in the first five games of a World Cup after Just Fontaine (France in 1958), Jairzinho (Brazil in 1970), Gerd Muller (West Germany in 1970), Rivaldo (Brazil in 2002), and James Rodriguez (Colombia in 2014).

The 39-year-old's thirst for goals and silverware remains undimmed, having led the South Americans to victory in their last three major tournaments, securing two Copa America crowns and the 2022 World Cup.

Salah the inspiration

While Messi continues to lead by example for Argentina, Egypt will again be looking to their own talisman for inspiration in Atlanta.

Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah has contributed one goal and two assists to the campaign in North America, while also showing ice-cool composure when scoring a Panenka penalty in the shoot-out win over Australia.

“If someone was going to do it, it’d be me,” said Salah, smiling, who had been an injury doubt before the game because of a hamstring problem.

“Today was one of the best days of my life, making history with the team and trying to give my best and playing while I’m hurt because this is what I do for the country.”

Salah's teenage teammate Hamza Abdelkarim has described how the 32-year-old has been a constant source of inspiration during the tournament.

“I am learning and improving every single day, whether during training sessions or in matches,” said the 18-year-old who is on the books of Spanish giants Barcelona.

“Salah has been incredibly supportive since day one, constantly sharing his vast experience with everyone. I try to absorb as much as I can from him; his career is truly legendary, and sharing the pitch with him is a dream come true.”

Marmoush missing in action

While Salah's attacking influence remains strong, Egypt must have concerns about his teammate Omar Marmoush.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has just come out of a frustrating season with club side Manchester City that saw him register only three Premier League goals – and eight in total across all competitions.

And Marmoush has carried that form into the finals, with the 27-year-old having yet to score or provide an assist over 316 minutes of game time. Marmoush has started three of Egypt's four games as well as coming on at half-time in the other.

Egypt's Omar Marmoush misses a chance to score against Australia. Reuters Info

His tournament was summed up just after half-time against the Socceroos when Marmoush missed a glorious opportunity to put his team 2-0 ahead when he rolled a shot wide when he was through on goal.

If Egypt are to produce one of the biggest World Cup shocks of all time and beat Messi and Co, they need Marmoush to rediscover his 2024/25 club form that saw him score 28 goals and register a further 17 assists across 51 games for Frankfurt and City.

Argentina feel the heat

After coasting through the group stage with three wins from three – Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1 – Argentina (second in the Fifa rankings) appeared to hit the wall against Cape Verde (ranked 64th).

Player recovery will be a concern for manager Lionel Scaloni after 120 draining minutes in the Miami heat, which saw Facundo Medina taken off due to severe cramp, while Enzo Fernandez (cramp) and Nicolas Gonzalez (ankle) were forced to play through the pain with Argentina having used up all their substitutes.

“In the final minutes, we had no substitutions, some players had cramps, and it was a matter of defending like a cornered cat,” said Scaloni. “When you’re not playing well, you have to defend. The important thing is that we advanced, and we’ll correct our mistakes.”

Whoever comes out on top at the Atlanta Stadium will take on either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals in Kansas on Saturday (1am Sunday UAE).