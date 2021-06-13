Barbora Krejcikova joins elite company after winning French Open double

Singles champion combines with compatriot Siniakova to win doubles title

Barbora Krejcikova, right, and Katerina Siniakova lift the women's doubles trophy after beating Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the French Open final. Reuters
Barbora Krejcikova, right, and Katerina Siniakova lift the women's doubles trophy after beating Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the French Open final. Reuters

Barbora Krejcikova has now made tennis history twice in two days after winning the French Open doubles title on Sunday alongside fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova defied all expectations on Saturday when she claimed her maiden Grand Slam singles title with a victory over Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Although her win in the final, becoming only the second Czech player after Hana Mandlikova in 1981 to win the trophy, was not a great shock, her journey to get to the final was more so.

Competing less than 24 hours later in the doubles title match, Krejcikova had the chance to join France's Mary Pierce as the only other player to win the Roland Garros singles and doubles titles the same year.

If there was some surprise to Krejcikova's singles triumph – given her unseeded status and previously limited success in the format – her doubles pedigree meant that she and Siniakova, seeded second together, were always going to be among the title favourites.

And they duly delivered, defeating the pairing of American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Poland's Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open singles champion, saw her title defence end in the quarter-finals.

Krejcikova and Siniakova have now won three Grand Slam doubles titles together, following previous triumphs in 2018 at the French Open and Wimbledon. Krejcikova has also won a further three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles having won the past three Australian Opens.

Most Read