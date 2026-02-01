Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026: Players, draw, ticket information as Belinda Bencic defends title

The fourth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is upon us, kicking off the WTA Tour’s three-week Middle East swing with some highly-anticipated tennis action at Zayed Sports City.

The draw ceremony took place on Saturday in the Fan Village, where Habib the Hawk was summoned to the stage to deliver the chips needed to conduct the draw.

Here are the main talking points ahead of the WTA 500 tournament’s start on Sunday.

Bencic seeking a third Abu Dhabi crown

Defending champion Belinda Bencic is the top seed at Zayed Sports City, and has won two of the three previous editions of the tournament.

Last year was a special triumph for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion as she got to lift her first trophy as a mother, having returned from maternity leave just four months earlier.

“I have the best memories, that’s why I love coming back here,” Bencic told The National on Saturday.

“I’m super excited to be here again. I think this is a tournament that I genuinely really love and of course to have such good memories from last year, it’s just really nice to come back here and to see how fast the year has gone by. I feel like I was here a week ago and now I’m just excited to start the tournament.”

Bencic, who returned to the top 10 in the rankings this month for the first time since March 2023, will open her title defence in Abu Dhabi against a qualifier or Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

Alex Eala during a training session ahead of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. Photo: Abu Dhabi Open

Projected quarter-finals

Five top-20 players are present in the field and we could witness some exciting quarter-finals if things proceed according to seedings.

Elena Rybakina, the only other player to have won the Abu Dhabi title, withdrew from the tournament in light of her Australian Open triumph on Saturday.

Chinese Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen also pulled out as she decided to push her return from injury by one week. She is expected to get back on the match court at the upcoming Qatar Open.

Potential last-eight line-up

Belinda Bencic (SUI x1) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x7)

Clara Tauson (DEN x3) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN x6)

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x5) v Emma Navarro (USA x4)

Paula Badosa (ESP x8) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x2)

Talented youth take centre stage

There will be no shortage of youthful energy in Abu Dhabi this upcoming week, with several players aged 23 and under taking part in this year’s edition.

From 19-year-old Australian Maya Joint, to 20-year-old Filipina fan favourite Alex Eala, the crowd at Zayed Sports City will be able to get a close look at some of the tour’s brightest young prospects.

Indonesia’s Janice Tjen, 23, will make her Abu Dhabi debut in an exciting opening clash with Joint.

Eala will square off with her good friend, Turkish 23-year-old Zeynep Sonmez in the first round, with the latter joking that they could hit the mall together after the match, with the winner paying for the shopping spree.

“I love her, she’s definitely one of my closest friends on tour. She’s lovely,” Sonmez told The National.

Janice Tjen ahead of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. Photo: Abu Dhabi Open

“Years ago when we were playing ITFs, we were talking about, you know, if we make it to Grand Slam qualies, we should go shopping, and that year we both made it to the top-100. But we weren’t able to go shopping yet. But at some point I hope we will. Maybe we will go here after the match?”

Eala is already drawing huge crowds in the capital, with Filipino fans queueing to catch a glimpse of their star all around the practice courts on Saturday.

Other players here from the 23-and-under club include former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez, last year’s Abu Dhabi finalist Ashlyn Krueger, and 2025 Dubai finalist Clara Tauson.

Unmissable first rounds

Alexandra Eala (PHI) v Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Paula Badosa (ESP x8) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

Janice Tjen (INA) v Maya Joint (AUS)

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x5) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN x6)

