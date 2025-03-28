Manny Pacquiao lauds 'true champion' Alexandra Eala after Philippines tennis sensation's Miami dream run ends

Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala's incredible run at the Miami Open came to an end with a three-set defeat to Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals on Thursday night. In an epic battle that lasted two hours and 24 minutes, fourth-seeded American Pegula clinched a 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3 win to seal a place in Saturday's final against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/20/im-not-that-hungry-aryna-sabalenka-makes-stark-admission-after-dubai-exit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/20/im-not-that-hungry-aryna-sabalenka-makes-stark-admission-after-dubai-exit/">world No1 Aryna Sabalenka</a>. Eala, ranked 140th in the world at 19 years of age, had only two WTA main draw victories to her name before arriving in Miami. There, she defeated three Grand Slam winners - Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/19/iga-swiatek-calls-on-wta-to-keep-us-safe-in-wake-of-emma-raducanu-incident-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/19/iga-swiatek-calls-on-wta-to-keep-us-safe-in-wake-of-emma-raducanu-incident-in-dubai/">world No2 Iga Swiatek</a>. Following the heartbreaking loss, Eala was congratulated by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/01/13/manny-pacquiao-on-his-love-for-the-uae-entering-the-hall-of-fame-mayweather-and-comeback-plans/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/01/13/manny-pacquiao-on-his-love-for-the-uae-entering-the-hall-of-fame-mayweather-and-comeback-plans/">boxing great Manny Pacquiao</a>, who lauded her fighting spirit. "You may not have made the finals, but you won the hearts of the world, Alex Eala! The whole nation is proud. This is just the beginning. Keep fighting and inspiring. You’ve shown the heart of a true champion. The future is bright for you," the retired Filipino boxer said on platform X. The lowest-ranked semi-finalist in the tournament's history, Eala looked set to go all the way. However, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/16/jessica-pegula-wary-of-completely-broken-anti-doping-system-after-jannik-sinner-decision/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/16/jessica-pegula-wary-of-completely-broken-anti-doping-system-after-jannik-sinner-decision/">Pegula </a>was ready for a fight. She broke to go 3-1 up in the second set before Eala broke back. Eala broke Pegula three times in the set and was broken twice herself but was able to hold when serving for the set at 6-5. Both players held their serve better in the deciding set but Eala's forehand let her down when the American broke to go 5-3 up and she served out for victory. "Of course there is disappointment right after the match," Eala said. "But there are just so many times in tennis where you have to dig through the dirt to look for the positive and I'm just enjoying because there is so much positive around me and I don't know how many times that happens," she added. Eala entered the match with her thigh strapped and also turned her ankle mid-way through the second set. But she did not use that as an excuse for the loss. "I literally gave everything I had, I'm half tape, I'm like a mummy. I did everything and I have no regrets," she said. "To have a week like this, the stars need to align and they did this week, and hopefully I can keep that up - that is my goal now, to keep this up," Eala added. Pegula said she was glad to have have overcome an opponent like Eala. "I let her back in the match at 3-1 up (second set) and she just started ripping her balls, going for her shots and you just have to weather the storm with people like that. She competes really well," said the American. The match finished well past midnight, with the 31-year-old Pegula writing "I'm tired" on a camera lens. Eala greeted the small crowd that gave her a standing ovation after sharing a warm exchange with Pegula at the net. Pegula will now take on Sabalenka, who needed just 71 minutes to wrap up her win against the sixth seed Italian Jasmine Paolini. The Belarusian, beaten in the Indian Wells final earlier this month by Mirra Andreeva, will appear in the Miami final for the first time in her career. "I'm super happy with the level I played today. Of course super happy to be in my first Miami Open final," said Sabalenka. Sabalenka blasted her way into the final with a 6-2, 6-2 win.