Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026: Eala, Rybakina and how you can watch the world's best players

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026 begins at the end of the month, featuring some of the biggest names on the WTA Tour.

Here's all you need to know.

What is it?

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026 is a WTA 500 tournament that kicks off a 'Desert Swing' before heading to Qatar and then back to the UAE in Dubai.

When is it?

This year's tournament will be held from January 31 to February 7. It takes place at the Zayed International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Which players are confirmed?

This Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026 features some of the sport’s biggest names, including defending champion and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, World No 5 and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, as well as former World No 2 and Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa.

Kazakh powerhouse Rybakina has established herself as one of the game’s elite players since her historic triumph at Wimbledon, reaching the 2023 Australian Open final and securing multiple WTA 500 and 1000 titles, including the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh, where she brushed aside World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

"I really enjoyed my time in Abu Dhabi last year,” said Rybakina, who was defeated in the semi-finals by Bencic last year.

“The city's support for tennis is amazing, and reaching the semi-finals was a solid way to begin 2025. This year, I'm coming back with the goal of going all the way again. The competition will be fierce, but that's what makes it exciting."

Filipina star Alexandra Eala in action. Reuters

Also set to feature and a wave of exciting next-generation talent such as Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala, WTA’s 2025 newcomer of the year Victoria Mboko and Danish standout Clara Tauson.

Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova, a multiple Grand Slam champion in both singles and doubles, and Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, bring proven major pedigree. American Emma Navarro, Denmark’s Clara Tauson, and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez – the 2023 French Open finalist – make it a truly formidable draw.

The field also features former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who captured the 2025 doubles title in Abu Dhabi alongside Ellen Perez. Chinese star Qinwen Zheng, Ukrainian talent Dayana Yastremska, and 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin round out a top-20 contingent

This year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will host a wheelchair tennis invitational tournament for the first time, featuring singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions, with matches scheduled from February 5-7.

The draw

The official draw ceremony takes place live on the Mubadala Tennis Village Stage on Saturday, January 31. The final takes place on Sunday, Februay 7.

Tickets and entertainment

Opening weekend kicks off with Family Day on Saturday, January 31, with free access to all fans. There will be live entertainment, games, activations and a high-energy festival atmosphere in the Mubadala Village.

Complimentary access for children under 12 runs from February 1-4, with professional coaching sessions and the chance to watch your favourite players up close and personal.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026 tickets are available at Platinumlist.net